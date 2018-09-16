Enough opportunities ahead to make Tokyo Olympics, says India captain



Confident: P.R. Sreejesh believes India should put the Asiad disappointment behind and look ahead. Photo Credit: Stan Rayan



They scored loads of goals, even broke the World record while doing so, but one loss undid all the good work the Indian men’s hockey team had done at the recent Asian Games in Jakarta.





The painful semifinal loss to Malaysia spoiled India’s chances of booking an automatic berth to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Many feel the qualification road to Tokyo will be tough and complicated, but India captain P.R. Sreejesh does not think so.



Learning curve



“The Asian Games was the easiest opportunity for us to qualify for the Olympics, we missed that, but that was not our last chance. Rather than worrying about what happened in Jakarta, we should learn from the mistakes there,” said Sreejesh, also India’s goalkeeper, in a chat with The Hindu here.



“We are not too concerned right now about Olympic qualification because we have two more years and a few more events for that,” he said.



The focus is on the World Cup, which begins in Bhubaneswar on November 28, and next month’s Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat.



“For the Asian Champions Trophy, we can use the preparations we had done for the Asian Games. But the World Cup is a major event and we are also the host. So definitely, we want to perform well and finish on the podium,” said the 30-year-old.



Though Sreejesh’s immediate thoughts are not on Tokyo 2020, Japan is very much on his mind.



For, though World No. 5 India had blanked Japan 8-0 in the league phase at Jakarta, the latter bounced back stunningly to take its maiden Asiad gold. “We should learn a lot from the way the Japanese played the final against Malaysia.



“They were down 2-5, but bounced back to finish 6-6 (scoring the last goal with 20 seconds to go), and won the title in a shootout,” said Sreejesh.



“They had that something that made them give hundred per cent till the last minute. That is what we want to do.”



Against Malaysia, India conceded a last-minute goal in the semifinal and then lost the shootout and the only consolation was the victory over Pakistan that brought the bronze.



On Sardar Singh



Sreejesh said though Sardar Singh had decided to call it a day, he would continue to inspire players.



“He took the call and I appreciate that. He’s a legend. I think every player should mark him as their idol.”



