Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Just Hockey

Poulenc honoured for 36 years with French hockey

Published on Sunday, 16 September 2018 10:00 | Hits: 45
View Comments


©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

French hockey has honoured Pascal Poulenc for his life in hockey after 36 years of service to the national federation as he officially retires this month



He has been involved in hockey since the 1970s and was part of the Saint Germain and FC Lyon clubs, winning 10 national titles and rising to be an international player.

He went on to be a coach with the national women’s team and a coach educator as well as coaching Saint Germain’s men’s first team in the EHL. With Saint Ger, he won two national titles.

In total, he has spent 36 years working with FFH in a variety of different roles, coaching the Under-15, 16 and 18 girls and managing the Under-21 and 18 boys.

The French season is in its second week with Racing Club de France set to face Lille MHC while Saint Ger host Valenciennes on Sunday.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.