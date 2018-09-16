

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



French hockey has honoured Pascal Poulenc for his life in hockey after 36 years of service to the national federation as he officially retires this month





He has been involved in hockey since the 1970s and was part of the Saint Germain and FC Lyon clubs, winning 10 national titles and rising to be an international player.



He went on to be a coach with the national women’s team and a coach educator as well as coaching Saint Germain’s men’s first team in the EHL. With Saint Ger, he won two national titles.



In total, he has spent 36 years working with FFH in a variety of different roles, coaching the Under-15, 16 and 18 girls and managing the Under-21 and 18 boys.



The French season is in its second week with Racing Club de France set to face Lille MHC while Saint Ger host Valenciennes on Sunday.



Euro Hockey League media release