By Elizabeth Mburugu





Strathmore Yvonne Karanja(l) and Multi Media Shirley Nahaf fight for the ball. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Kenyatta University (KU) Titans yesterday beat Multimedia University (MMU) 2-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Super League match at City Park.





The win saw the Titans, who were second before the match, leapfrog newcomers Lakers. Two goals from Laurine Makokha and captain Gloria Juma earned KU crucial points and increased their chances of earning a promotion to the Kenya Hockey Union Premier League. Titans top the standings with 13 points, just a point over Lakers who lie second while University of Nairobi are third with nine. Captain Juma said they aim is to play in the top tier next season.



“We want to return to the Premier League and we are focused on working our way up the ladder. Having played in the Premier League last season before the formation of the Super League we desire to return to the top league and I am glad we are well on course to making it happen,” Juma said.



Makokha fired Titans intentions five minutes into play after outclassing the MMU defence and beating goalkeeper Faith Muvei to slot in the opening goal. MMU, who are fifth on the log with seven points, and until yesterday were unbeaten tightened defence and played offensively.



The Standard Online