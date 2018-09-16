

Capital's goalkeeper Rachel Lilley, left, saves a goal attempt by Auckland's Ghalesha Singh on Sunday. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



North Harbour and Canterbury lead the respective National Hockey League competitions after the weekend's action.





Harbour are the only team with a perfect record after three games in the women's competition.



They started the weekend with an emphatic 4-1 win over Auckland on Saturday after a hat-trick from Black Stick Kirsten Pearce. They followed that up on Sunday with a resounding 3-0 win over last year's champions Midlands.





Capital's Sara Cooper, centre, celebrates her goal against Auckland on Sunday. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



Midlands beat Central 2-1 on Saturday, before the latter recovered to beat Southern 1-0 on Sunday.



That moved Central into second on the ladder, one point ahead of Canterbury, who had a pair of shoot-outs over the weekend, beating Capital 3-0 on Saturday before losing 4-3 to Northland on Sunday.





Midlands captain Matt Rees-Gibbs, left, takes on Canterbury's Dominic Newman at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington on Sunday. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



Midlands sit fourth on six points, level with Northland. It's then three points back to Capital, with Auckland and Southern completing the standings on two and zero points respectively.



In the men's competition, Canterbury sit top with their perfect three-from-three record.



They were too good for both Auckland and Midlands over the weekend, winning 2-0 and 3-2 respectively, with Richard Bain scoring in both matches.



Sitting just behind them is Capital, who have won both of their matches thus far. They played just once over the weekend, beating North Harbour 3-2 on Saturday thanks to a 43rd-minute winner from Nick Finlayson.



Auckland moved to third after their 4-1 win over Central on Sunday courtesy of a hat-trick from Black Stick Jacob Smith, although they have played at least one more game than every other team.



Harbour, Central and Midlands are all in the hunt for a semifinal spot, while Southern are still looking for their first win, but have only played twice.



AT A GLANCE



Women



Saturday results



Northland 4 (Anna Alexander 40' 56', Anna Cooper 43', Gabrielle Smith 52') Southern 0. HT: 0-0



Canterbury 2 (Leah Butt 34' 46') Capital 2 (Madeleine Simmonds 19' Kelsey Smith 37'). HT: 0-1. Canterbury won shoot-out 3-0



Midlands 2 (Natasha Fitzsimons 8' Georgia Morton 11') Central 1 (Kaitlin Cotter 26'). HT: 2-1



North Harbour 4 (Kirsten Pearce 44' 45' 48', Holly Pearson 18') Auckland 1 (Katie Doar 23'). HT: 1-1



Sunday results



Northland 2 (Tina Taseska 3' Gabrielle Smith 58') Canterbury 2 (Margot Willis 44' Jordy Grant 60'). HT: 1-0. Northland won shoot-out 4-3



Central 1 (Sulette Damons 51') Southern 0. HT: 0-0



Capital 2 (Sara Cooper 21', Estelle Macadre 43') Auckland 2 (Ghalesha Singh 30', Tyler Lench 33'). HT: 1-1. Capital won shoot-out 4-1



North Harbour 3 (Holly Pearson 39' 44', Kirsten Pearce 45') Midlands 0. HT: 0-0



Standings: Harbour 12, Central 8, Canterbury 7, Northland 6, Midlands 6, Capital 3, Auckland 2, Southern 0



Men



Saturday results



Canterbury 2 (David Brydon 28', Richard Bain 55') Auckland 0. HT: 1-0



Central 3 (Dylan Thomas 20' 59', Sam Hiha 50') Southern 0. HT: 1-0



Capital 3 (Daniel Harris 20', Rowan Yeo 24', Nick Finlayson 43') North Harbour 2 (Cory Bennett 29', Robbie Capizzi 40'). HT: 2-1



Sunday results



Canterbury 3 (Joshua Pollard 3', Trent Summers 10', Richard Bain 26') Midlands 2 (Mark Weber 29', Maks Wydnham-Smith 58'). HT: 3-1



Auckland 4 (Jacob Smith 25' 43' 55', Arun Panchia 37') Central 1 (Jason Peel 13'). HT: 1-1



Standings: Canterbury 12*, Capital 8**, Auckland 6, North Harbour 5*, Central 4*, Midlands 4*, Southern 0**. *game in hand, **two games in hand



