1 October 2018 marks 30 years since Great Britain's Seoul win







Seoul Glow tells the story of the Great Britain men’s hockey team who won gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.





Little to the team’s knowledge, the final caught the British public’s imagination as they beat rivals West Germany in the gold-medal match. After Sean Kerly’s semi-final heroics and Imran Sherwani’s double in the final, BBC commentator Barry Davies uttered the now infamous line: “Where were the Germans? But, frankly, who cares?”



Victory for a team of amateurs, who had either quit their jobs or taken holiday to play in Seoul, propelled the team to celebratory heights on their return to British shores; it was GB’s first hockey gold in the post-War era and followed an eight-year plan for a major title. The story also reveals how the team was inspirationally led by the late Roger Self, the manager who gelled his players into Olympic title holders. The story of Self's 'no nonsense' approach is also told exclusively for the first time.



Read Seoul Glow and you will discover:

Why the Great Britain men's hockey gold will be remembered as one of the great team performances in British sporting history

How a group of part-time amateurs were moulded into a world-beating force through the extraordinary coaching methods of the late Roger Self

The remarkable methods instilled by Roger Self, referred to as hockey's own Sir Alex Ferguson

Why the golden success of 1988 is more than just Sean Kerly, Imran Sherwani and the immortal line, 'And where were the Germans? But, frankly, who cares?'

What happened when Roger Self took training sessions, players were whacked and tempers flared

What happened after Seoul for the 16 players: depression, reflection but a united bond thanks to Roger Self

Why the heroic 1988 Olympic gold win over West Germany 'didn't make anyone a success in life, but made us as people'.



Rod Gilmour co-authored James Willstrop’s Shot and a Ghost: a year in the brutal world of professional squash, which was nominated for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year in 2012. It was the first self-published book to be put up for the award. He has covered Olympic sports for the national newspapers since 2008 and co-founded The Hockey Paper in 2016.



Hardcover: 224 pages Publisher: Pitch Publishing Ltd (31 August 2018)

ISBN-10: 1785314319 ISBN-13: 978-1785314315 RRP: £19.99



Pitch Publishing media release