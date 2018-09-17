Relentless Gladiators recover to beat Nakuru



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Strathmore's Gilly Okumu. (Jenipher Wachie, Standard)



Juma’s goal seconds to the final whistle condemns visitors to eighth loss.





Former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League champions Strathmore University Gladiators yesterday bounced back from their 2-0 loss to Wazalendo to beat Nakuru 2-1 at City Park.



The loss reduced relegation-threatened Nakuru’s chances of escaping demotion to the lower tier.



With seconds to the final whistle and the match set to end in a 1-1 stalemate, Edgar Juma scored a goal giving the 2016 winners the much-needed victory.



However, after efforts to get the goal revoked failed to bear fruit, Nakuru players walked off the pitch in protest.



A dejected Nakuru coach Anthony Agesa criticised the umpires for gifting their opponents victory, saying contrary to the rules of the game, the ball was scored using limbs and not the hockey stick.



“I am angered by the umpires' decision to uphold the second goal. According to the rules, it was supposed to be a foul and perhaps we could have held to share the points," said Agesa.



"It's unfortunate we have to suffer the consequences of that decision."



Strathmore captain Festus Onyango successfully converted a penalty corner in the 11th minute to give the students 1-0 lead.



Nakuru intensified their hunt for an equaliser in the second quarter but their efforts were thwarted by a vigil Gladiators defence.



John Rioba finally got it right leveling the scores in the 51st minute. However, Edgar Juma slotted the winner in the 59th minute as Nakuru protested the goal, which led to the abandonment of the match before the final whistle.



In the men’s national league title hunt, newcomers University of Eldoret (UOE) crowned their city tour with a resounding 2-0 win over Thika Rovers.



The Eldoret-based students began their weekend on a high with a 2-1 win over Wazalendo Youth on Saturday.



First half goals from Kelvin Wambua and Miller Mbiti were enough to give the students their fourth victory of the season.



Wambua gave UOE the lead seconds into the break of the first quarter with Mbiti making it 2-0 in the 18th minute.



Wazalendo Youth fought hard to salvage the game but unrelenting UOE defended well as they protected their lead to the final whistle.



In women’s Super League, Multimedia University (MMU) shared the spoils with Wolverines following a 1-1 draw.



