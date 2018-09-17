



It is very early doors in the National League 1 campaign but there were mixed fortunes for the title challengers in both the men`s and women`s competitions.





Western Wildcats demonstrated that they could be a real force this season with a 2-1 win over Kelburne in the men`s National League 1 game of the day at Auchenhowie.



Delighted with the victory, but Wildcats` coach Harry Dunlop was pulling his hair out at the number of chances his side created and yet they only triumphed by a single goal in the end.



However, the man-of-the-match was not a Wildcat but Kelburne keeper Rory Kerr who produced a string of spectacular saves to further Dunlop`s frustration.



The first half was littered with the chances to the home side falling to Andrew McConnell, Hamish Galt and Rob Harwood, and in addition the Wildcats spurned four penalty corner opportunities, and yet it was scoreless at the interval.



The second half seemed to be taking a similar course as Adam McKenzie failed to find the net at another three set piece opportunities. The breakthrough finally came at another penalty corner when McConnell`s shot was stopped illegally on the line and Harwood dispatched his spot effort past Kerr.



Further chances came and went before the Wildcats finally added a second, Fraser Moran`s shot was saved on the line and McConnell followed up to fire the ball home.



In the final minute Adam Bain scored from a set piece to give the Paisley side a consolation.



Grove Menzieshill started their campaign with a 4-2 win at Watsonians. Scotland striker Cameron Golden was twice on target while the other goals came from Aidan McQuade and Albert Rowling.



Grange failed to continue their early winning run after being held to a 1-1 draw by Clydesdale at Titwood. After a goalless first half a cross from Frank Ryan was deflected into the net by Dylan Bean for the opener. However, with ten minutes to go the home side equalised with a pierce reverse stick shot by Struan Walker.



Edinburgh University were the top scorers of the day after beating Gordonians 7-0 in the north east. There were two goals each for Nathan Leggett, Sam Robertson and Kevin Wong, with Ian Moodie getting the other.



Hillhead collected their first victory of the season with a tight 3-2 score over Uddingston. The visitors were ahead at the interval through Brad Hughes. The score advanced to 2-2 in the second half, Andrew Black and a Callum Duke deflection scored for Hillhead while Hughes found the net again for the Lanarkshire side. However, Hillhead`s winner came from Adam Carmichael from close range.





Edinburgh University women – Photo by Andy Lovat



In the women National League 1 the clash between Dundee Wanderers and champions Edinburgh University ended goalless. It was a good result for Wanderers considering they were without Emily Dark and Charlotte Watson who were at a Great Britain training camp.



The champions might have stolen the points in the second half with two efforts cannoning off the post, but it was a share of the spoils in the end.



It was also a draw between Grove Menzieshill and Watsdonians, Lucy Lanigan put the Edinburgh side ahead after ten minutes and they continued to dominate for the rest of the first half.



The Taysiders came more into the game after the interval and Katie Robertson levelled with a penalty corner strike that went in off a defender.



Clydesdale Western had no such issues with a 5-0 win over Grange, Zara Mason (2), Emma McGregor, Anna Logan and Naomi Harkness were on target.



A hat-trick by Alex Stuart was the highlight of Wildcats` 6-2 victory over GHK, Kate Holmes (2) and Erin Stevens also scored.



Scottish Hockey Union media release