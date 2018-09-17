



Grove Menzieshill started their Scottish league campaign with a 4-2 win at Watsonians, beginning their reign as national champions in great fashion.





International striker Cameron Golden struck 17 minutes in for the only goal of the first half. Watsonians levelled early in the second half but further efforts from Aidan McQuade, Albert Rowling and Guy Rowson set them on course for victory.



They followed up with a comfortable 11-0 win over Stirling University in the Scottish National Cup on Sunday with Rowling scoring four times and two each from McQuade and Christopher Moon.



Grange – who are a couple of weeks away from their EHL return – were unable to continue their early winning run after being held to a 1-1 draw by Clydesdale at Titwood. After a goalless first half a cross from Frank Ryan was deflected into the net by Dylan Bean for the opener. However, with ten minutes to go the home side equalised with a pierce reverse stick shot by Struan Walker.



Western Wildcats demonstrated that they could be a real force this season with a 2-1 win over Kelburne in the men`s National League 1 game of the day at Auchenhowie.



Euro Hockey League media release