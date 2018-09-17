

©: Dirk Markgraf



Gonzalo Peillat’s 14th minute penalty corner fired Mannheimer HC to a fifth win from six games in the Bundesliga as they beat Nuremburg HTC 1-0 on the road.





Despite the win, coach Michael McCann said his side had “a little bit of luck” as he admitted Nuremburg had plenty of the game but could not take their chances.



As it was, Peillat scored from his only penalty corner chance while the host club let five of them slip by.



On Friday evening, Rot-Weiss Koln held off the challenge of Dusseldorf HC with Tom Grambusch’s corner in the 51st minute making the difference. Marco Miltkau had netted early on before Linnart Schmitz equalised in the 37th minute.



For Andre Henning, he said it was “not a high-class game” from his charges but they continue with a perfect record in the competition with six wins from six.



"We started very strong until the 1-0. After that, we became more impatient and had too many turnovers, especially in the second and third quarter.



“Although we had more possession and territory but hardly any clear opportunities – which was also due to the good defence of Dusseldorf.



“The concession of the goal came at just the right time because it had the effect of waking us up. In the last quarter, the boys were back at full pace and had chances every minute until Tom used his corner.”



The top two moved a couple of extra points clear at the top at this early stage with Polo Club drawing 2-2 with Club an der Alster whuole Harvestehuder THC tied 3-3 with UHC Hamburg in their derby game.



On Sunday, Uhlenhorst Mulheim won the Rhein-Ruhr derby with Crefelder 3-1, coming from a goal down to score three times in an 11-minute spell in the second half with Malte Hellwig on the mark twice.



Euro Hockey League media release