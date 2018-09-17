

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Royal Leopold finally got their Belgian league season up and running with a comprehensive 6-0 win over White Star, their first three-pointer of the campaign.





Goals came from Alexis Lemaire , Tanguy Zimmer, Manu Brunet, Kane Russel and two from Tom Degroote, giving coach Robin Geens something to smile about.



"After two poor performances, we made a good comeback," the coach said. “We have, each time, delivered a good first quarter performance in each half and I'm happy with the reaction from my players. We now have two games left before playing the EHL and we want to go to Barcelona with some peace of mind."



Elsewhere, Tom Boon scored five times in a 5-3 win for Racing Club de Bruxelles over Oree while Victor Charlet completed a late comeback for the Waterloo Ducks as they beat La Gantoise 4-3, scoring twice in the last 11 minutes to turn things around.



Dragons won 5-2 against Braxgata. Star men Florent van Aubel and Felix Denayer got them up and running before Brax were on the board through Olivier Bierkens.



But further goals from van Aubel, Henri Raes and Dominic Uher stretched the lead out to 5-1 before Loick Luypaert got a consolation goal.



Beerschot nabbed a 4-3 win over Antwerp while Daring beat Herakles 4-3, also, in their meeting.



Euro Hockey League media release