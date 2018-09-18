South African Hockey Association invites applications for the role of SA Women’s Hockey Coach
The South African Hockey Association invites all interested coaches to apply for the position of South African Women’s Hockey Head Coach following the application process below.
Job Specifications for the Role
Basic Requirements
- Candidate must reside, or be able to obtain residency, in South Africa
- Candidate must be able to work within South Africa
- Candidate must have sound references
Minimum Requirements
- Candidate must have a recognised Coaching Qualification endorsed by their National Hockey Federation or the FIH.
- Relevant senior National or International Coaching Experience
Key Competencies and Requirements
- Candidate must have the competencies to work and conduct their duties within the context and systems of operation of the South African Hockey Association
- Candidate must have an understanding of, and competencies to work in, the current South African Hockey context and South African Sport context ensuring transformation and access for all players into the game.
- The candidate must be able to exhibit competency in strategic thinking and operation
- The candidate must be able to operate independently
- The candidate must possess people/personnel management skills
- Candidate must have a working knowledge of financial systems and policies around international sport teams.
NOTE: Applicants are to note that this is a volunteer position
Applications to be submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Application Submission Deadline – Thursday 04 October 2018
The below application form MUST accompany all CV’s
SAHA Job Application Form
SA Hockey Association media release