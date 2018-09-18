The South African Hockey Association invites all interested coaches to apply for the position of South African Women’s Hockey Head Coach following the application process below.





Job Specifications for the Role



Basic Requirements

Candidate must reside, or be able to obtain residency, in South Africa

Candidate must be able to work within South Africa

Candidate must have sound references

Minimum Requirements

Candidate must have a recognised Coaching Qualification endorsed by their National Hockey Federation or the FIH.

Relevant senior National or International Coaching Experience

Key Competencies and Requirements

Candidate must have the competencies to work and conduct their duties within the context and systems of operation of the South African Hockey Association

Candidate must have an understanding of, and competencies to work in, the current South African Hockey context and South African Sport context ensuring transformation and access for all players into the game.

The candidate must be able to exhibit competency in strategic thinking and operation

The candidate must be able to operate independently

The candidate must possess people/personnel management skills

Candidate must have a working knowledge of financial systems and policies around international sport teams.

NOTE: Applicants are to note that this is a volunteer position



Applications to be submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Application Submission Deadline – Thursday 04 October 2018

The below application form MUST accompany all CV’s



SAHA Job Application Form



SA Hockey Association media release