This is for my family: Manpreet

Published on Tuesday, 18 September 2018 10:00 | Hits: 43
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Former India captain Manpreet Singh, who has been nominated for the Arjuna Award, is in all likelihood going to become only the second hockey player from Mithapur to win the prestigious award, after Olympian Pargat Singh.



Manpreet, who is attending the national camp in Bhubaneswar, dedicated the award to “my whole team and my family, who always supported me”. “I know the hardships I have faced, and wherever I have reached today, I can never forget my past,” said Manpreet. “My family’s struggles can never be forgotten. They have done a lot for me and have always given me the freedom to do whatever I want in my life.” 

The Tribune

