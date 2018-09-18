



The first round of the Scottish Cup 2018/19 produced little in the way of shocks, although holders Edinburgh University were pushed into a penalty shoot-out to progress into the next round of the women`s Scottish Cup.





In the men`s competition the tie of the round saw Clydesdale see off Hillhead 3-2 in an all-National League 1 clash at Titwood. The home side had the better of the first half and were two ahead at the interval through a double from Struan Walker. Ross Jamieson pulled the score back to 2-1 with a deflection but the two goal cushion was restored by Clydesdale`s Dean Baber. With 15 minutes to go Mike Sherry scored for Hillhead from a penalty corner, but it was not enough to salvage the tie.



Western Wildcats shrugged off their shot-shy day against Kelburne in the league to put eight past Dunfermline Carnegie in the first round tie. The Wildcats were only one up at the interval but roared into action in the second half with seven more. Fraser Calder was top scorer with a hat-trick, the others came from Andrew McConnell, Owen Jenkins-Garcia, Rhury Smith, Fraser Moran and Rob Harwood.



Uddingston were also in goal-scoring form with a six-goal victory over Granite City Wanderers. Brad Hughes and Ben Wilson both scored twice while Jonjo Lavin and Andrew Lochrin completed the tally.



Grove Menzieshill showed the Stirling students little mercy with an 11-0 winning total. Albert Rowling was top scorer with four, there were two each for Chris Moon and Aidan McQuade while the tally was completed by Jamie Golden, Ollie James and Guy Rowson.



Men’s National League 2 leaders Dundee Wanderers shrugged off the challenge from Strathclyde University with a comfortable 7-1 victory, the highlight was a hat-trick by Gregor Pearson.



It was a curious change of fortunes in the Perthshire v St Andrews University tie, the day before the students triumphed 3-2 in a National League 2 encounter, but the cup tie ended 10-3 in favour of Perthshire, the highlight being a double hat-trick by Calum White.



There was almost an upset in the women`s competition at Titwood with Western Clydesdale`s second string holding Scottish champions to a 1-1 draw at the end of normal time, but the students recovered their composure to win the penalty shoot-out 4-2 to stagger into the next round.



Ella Watt was on target for Edinburgh. Interestingly Western`s second string have a long history of success in this competition while at the same time Edinburgh were short of players for this encounter, even coach Sam Judge had to draft herself into the playing squad.



However, there was an upset in the all-Edinburgh derby when National League 2 CALA dumped Grange from the top league out of the competition with a 1-0 victory.



Wildcats had a potential tricky encounter in Aberdeen against top National League 2 outfit Aberdeen Standard Merlins Gordonians, but came away with a 2-0 win, courtesy of a double from Erin Stevens.



In an all-National League 1 clash Grove Menzieshill saw off Glasgow University 3-1 to progress to the next round, the scorers were Ellie Stott, Rhiannon Carr and Sam Sangster from a penalty corner.



National League 1’s Watsonians had little difficulty in disposing of Grove Menzieshill`s second string scoring 11 goals without reply, there were hat-tricks for both Nikki Stobie and Georgia Jones, Bethan Mann and Heather Tait got two each while Emily Newlands completed the scoring.



In the battle of the universities, Stirling triumphed 4-0 over Dundee. In the other ties there were victories for Stirling Wanderers, Edinburgh University`s third string, Aberdeen University and National League 1’s Dundee Wanderers.



GHK were beaten by Clydesdale Western at Titwood. Clydesdale got off to a great start and were 3-1 up at half time. Carly Bisset scored a straight strike from a short corner on the half time whistle to pull one back for GHK. Clydesdale scored early in the second before GHK finally got a grip of the game and had further shots on goal well saved by Jess Buchanan. A further goal for GHK from Lynsey Waddell came from a short corner, the ball was crossed in by Lucy Williamson and deflected back post. The strikes from Clydesdale came from Emma McGregor x2, Anna Hoolaghan and Georgia Smith.



Scottish Hockey Union media release