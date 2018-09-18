

Surbiton 2018 MHL Champions



This weekend, 22-23 September, sees the start of the 2018-19 Men’s Hockey League and Investec Women’s Hockey League seasons. The first weekend sees matches in the Premier Divisions only. The Conferences start the following weekend, 29-30 September. Investec Women’s Hockey League champions Surbiton start their challenge for a sixth consecutive title with a trip to Slough on Saturday. The club are also of course Men’s Hockey League champions and their title defence begins with a home game against Wimbledon on Saturday evening.





The weekend’s fixtures can be found on the league pages of the website. You can also see details of pre-season player movements here, see Stats and Player Moves for listings. Use the drop down menus and select IWHL or MHL and Premier Divisions.



