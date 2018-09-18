



WKS Grunwald Poznan got their Polish league season off to an emphatic start as they hammered HKS Siemianowiczanka 14-0 on opening day.





The goals were spread around with Szymon Hutek scoring a hat-trick while there were two goals each for 2000 Olympian Artur Mikula, Mikolaj Glowacki, Mikolaj Gumny and Pavel Bratkowski. Tomasz Dutkiewicz, Piotr Kozlowski and Ryszard Wiśniewski got the others.



From the start, they were the dominant force with Glowacki scoring via an individual action in the 11th minute, a beautiful rising shot that went in just under the crossbar.



Glowacki is the youngest player in a very experienced Grunwald side who embark on their 12th EHL campaign in October in Barcelona.



It started a run of five goals in the first half with another nine coming in the second period for a comfortable start.



Euro Hockey League media release