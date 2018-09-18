

Canterbury's Dominic Newman in action at the NHL on Sunday. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



Canterbury remain atop the National Hockey League men's standings after a nervy shoot-out win over Capital.





Both teams came into Tuesday's match with identical three-from-three records and couldn't be separated in normal time as the match finished 2-2 at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington.



Canterbury's Sam Lane must have thought he had won the game when scoring with two minutes to go, only for Daniel Harris to equalise in the final moments of the match.



Harris then went from hero to villain as he was the first to miss in the shoot-out, before team-mate Harry Miskimmin also failed to find the net.



Richard Bain missed Canterbury's fourth attempt after three successes, but it mattered little when Benedict van Woerkman missed Capital's fifth attempt.



The result means the two teams are separated by just one point at the top of the table after four matches.



In Tuesday's other games, Auckland beat Southern 2-0, while North Harbour beat Central in a shoot-out after their thrilling match ended 4-4 at fulltime, including a last-gasp equaliser from Central's Jason Peel.



There was no women's matches on Tuesday, but on Monday leaders North Harbour dropped their first points in a shoot-out loss to Central.



Canterbury moved into second after a 2-0 win over Midlands, while Capital and Auckland also picked up wins.



AT A GLANCE



Men



Tuesday results



Canterbury 2 (David Brydon 24', Sam Lane 58') Capital 2 (Oliver MacIntyre 8', Daniel Harris 60'). Canterbury won the shoot-out 3-2



North Harbour 4 (Cory Bennett 29' 49', Robbie Capizzi 39', Steven Edwards 46') Central 4 (Jordan Cohen 9', Shea McAleese 28', Hayden Phillips 46', Jason Peel 60'). Harbour won the shoot-out 3-2



Auckland 2 (Tarrant Hami-Jones 45', Hamish McGeorge 53') Southern 0



Standings: Canterbury 14, Capital 13, North Harbour 11*, Auckland 10*, Central 5, Midlands 4, Southern 0. *played one more game



Women



Monday results



Auckland 3 (Phoebe Steele 18', Tyler Lench 31', Maddison Dowie 60') Northland 2 (Nicola McDonnell 47' 50')



Central 0 North Harbour 0. Central won shoot-out 3-2



Canterbury 2 (Hayley Cox 38', Jessie anderson 60') Midlands 0



Capital 3 (Maddi McLean 19', Grace Seeley 56', Madeleine Simmonds 60') Southern 1 (Emily McNaughton 41')



Standings: North Harbour 13, Canterbury 11, Central 10, Capital 7, Northland 6, Auckland 6, Midlands 6, Southern 0



