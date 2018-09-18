



Women



Northland vs Auckland

Both teams came into this game looking to keep in touch with the leaders of the 2018 Ford NHL. Auckland was fought to put the demons of yesterday’s shootout loss behind them and started the game strongly scoring their first goal off a well worked penalty corner after 18 minutes. They then built on their lead through a Tyler Lench field goal. Northland kept fighting in the game and refused to let Auckland get away from them. They were rewarded for their efforts with goals in quick succession to Nicola McDonnell. In the final moments of the game Auckland secured the win with a clutch field goal from Maddison Dowe giving the team a much needed 4 points.



Final Score: Northland 2, Auckland 3.



Tiger Turf North Harbour vs John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks

This top of the table clash proved to be a tight match where both teams constructed a number of opportunities. Neither team were able to break the deadlock during regular time. North Harbour took a two-goal lead early in the shootout and looked poised to secure the win until Central keeper Georgia Barnett pulled off some incredible saves to send the game to a sudden death. Central’s Emma Rainey scored the winning shootout goal. Both teams will be looking forward to their rest day before taking to the turf again on Wednesday.

Final Score: North Harbour 0, Central 0 (2-3 SO to Central)



Canterbury vs Bayleys Midlands

Despite their current placing on the table these two teams entered the match only one point apart. Both needed a win to help give themselves a better seeding for later parts of the competition. The first-half provided some great hockey but neither team were able to get on the board, leaving the game scoreless at half-time. Canterbury managed to score a field goal in the 38th minute from Hayley Cox. In the final minute of the game with Bayleys Midlands pushing hard for the win, Canterbury’s Jessie Anderson notched their second goal to secure the win.

Final Score: Canterbury 2, Midlands 0.



Southern vs Ricoh Capital Women

In the final game for the day, Southern took on the Ricoh Capital Women. These two teams were searching for their first regulation win of the week. Ricoh Capital Women scored the first goal of the day with a field goal to Maddi McLean in the 19th minute. Southern got the game back to level pegging in the 41st minute through Emily McNaughtan. The Ricoh Capital Women then pushed hard and scored in the 56th minute through Grace Seeley and then again in the last minute of the game through Madeline Simmonds. The win moves Ricoh Capital Women into 4th spot on the table heading into the second half of the competition.

Final Score: Southern 1, Capital 3.



Men



Tiger Turf North Harbour vs Southern

This was an important game for both Tiger Turf North Harbour and Southern. North Harbour lost a close match to Ricoh Capital Cobras the day before and were needing to win this match to ensure they stayed among the top 3 on the table of the Ford NHL. Southern was looking for an improved performance and were pushing hard for their first campaign win. They got the start they needed when Dylan Thomas scored a field goal in the 13th minute. North Harbour responded, evening the game up through a Kalyan Jeram field goal. Cory Bennett then converted two drag flicks to make the score 3-1. In the 55th minute, Joseph Bartholomew added another goal to North Harbour’s tally, extending their lead further. Southern managed to score a late goal through Lachie Davidson where the score finished 4-2.

Final Score: North Habour 4, Southern 2.



Capital vs Bayleys Midlands

Ricoh Capital Cobras has been one of the form teams in the competition so far this year and were looking to produce another impressive performance. They came up against a Bayleys Midlands side who were desperate for a win. Midlands scored first when Maks Wyndham-Smith picked up a loose ball in the circle and slotted it home. Capital then tied the game up straight away with an Oliver Macintyre drag flick. At the half the teams were tied at 1-1. Capital managed to get on top in the game and produced two field goals to Sebastian Buddle and Daniel Harris in the second half to secure the win. The victory sees Capital remain undefeated and sets them up well for the rest of the week.

Final Score: Capital 3, Midlands 1.



Click here for the 2018 Ford NHL Women’s draw, results and standings.



Click here for the 2018 Ford NHL Men’s draw, results and standings.



Hockey New Zealand Media release