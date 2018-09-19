



Dinamo Elektrostal have seen their lead at the top of the Russian table trimmed back to one point following a draw against Dyamo Stroitel on Monday.





Sergey Lepeshkin had given Elektrosal a sixth minute lead but a 27th minute equaliser from Artem Nadirshin was the final goal of normal time.



Elektrostal did win the bonus point with a shoot-out win, Mikhail Proskuryakov netting in the sixth round of the contest for a 4-3 success.



Reigning champions Dinamo Kazan closed the gap with an 8-1 win against basement side Dynamo OCOP ISS at Krylatskoye where Pavel Golubev scored twice in the first 18 minutes to set up the result. Five second half goals sealed the deal.



It means after 19 rounds, Elektrostal lead by a single point from Kazan with six rounds of matches still to play. The two sides meet on Saturday and then again on Sunday with both games in Kazan.



Elektrostal will play in EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona from October 5-7, lining out against Wimbledon and Mannheimer HC.



Euro Hockey League media release