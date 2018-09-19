

©: Christophe Bellenger



Racing Club de France, Saint Germain and CA Montrouge continued their winning starts to the French league with strong results but last year’s runners-up FC Lyon have yet to get a win to their name.





Racing won their big game against Lille MHC with Christopher Peters-Deutz adding another two goals to his name while Benjamin Lahaut and former Real Club de Polo player Alvaro Turull getting the others in a 4-1 win.



Peters-Deutz has revelled so far since taking over the captaincy from Francois Scheefer who returned to Bordeaux during the summer, scoring five times in two games.



In addition to his goals, he has been a dominant figure from play with his long passes – whether along the ground or via long aerials – have been a feature of the white and sky blue charge this term.



The first goal of the tie came 41 minutes in and two more were added by the 52nd minute for a comfortable three-goal lead which they did not look like relinquishing.



Saint Ger, meanwhile, got their second win of the competition with a 3-1 success against HC Valenciennes, Noé Jouin, Kévin Mercurio and William Jeammot on the mark.



Montrouge were 3-1 victors over Wattignies to stay on 100% so far while Stade Francais’s 3-1 win in Lyon means they are on four points and also unbeaten at this early stage of the campaign.



Euro Hockey League media release