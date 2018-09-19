

John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks vs Tiger Turf North Harbour



The first game of the day promised to be an attacking affair with two sides that possess great flair. The John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks got themselves on the scoreboard early with a well worked penalty corner which saw Jordan Cohen slide in for a deflection. In the 28th minute of the game Shea McAleese slotted home a shot from another penalty corner. Just before the half time break Tiger Turf North Harbour earned a penalty corner and Cory Bennett flicked in a goal to make the score 2-1 at the half.





In the 39th minute Robbie Capizzi tied the game with a well worked field goal. Steven Edwards then put Tiger Turf North Harbour in front with a great counter attacking goal. Central Mavericks struck back instantly with a Hayden Phillips shot past the keeper. Cory Bennett then flicked in another penalty corner making it his ninth goal of the campaign so far. On the final hooter, Central had a penalty corner and managed to touch in a loose shot to send the game to a shootout. The shootout saw the game go to sudden death where Robbie Capizzi held his nerve to beat the keeper and secure the win for North Harbour. The win gets North Harbour to 11 points and leaves the Central needing a big finish to the week to get a spot in the semi-finals.



Final Score: North Harbour 4, Central 4 (3-2 SO win for North Harbour)

Central: 4 (Jordan Cohen, Shea McAleese, Hayden Phillips, Jason Peel)

North Harbour: 4 (Cory Bennett 2, Robbie Capizzi, Steven Edwards)

Halftime: John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks 2-1



Auckland vs Southern



Southern were looking to build on an impressive performance yesterday where they had a narrow loss to North Harbour. Auckland were in need of a regulation win to separate themselves from Central in the race for the final semi-final spot. The first half saw both teams creating opportunities in front of goal but neither side were able to capitalise and went into the sheds at half time tied 0-0. Auckland ramped up the pressure in the second half and managed to earn themselves a penalty corner where Tarrant Hami-Jones came forward and put a drag flick just underneath the goalkeepers foot. Auckland continued to press and were rewarded with a goal to Hamish McGeorge in the 53rd minute. Southern, desperate to get back into the game, pulled their goal keeper. Unfortunately for the Southern team they couldn’t quite get the two goals they needed and went down 2-0. The win moves Auckland to 10 points and firmly into the top 4.



Final Score: Auckland 2, Southern 0

Auckland: 2 (Tarrant Hami-Jones, Hamish McGeorge)

Southern: 0

Halftime: 0-0



Canterbury vs Ricoh Capital Cobras



The top two teams in the competition met in what was going to be a highly entertaining match. The Ricoh Capital Cobras started strongly and showed some great movement and ball speed around the field. They were rewarded with a powerful drag flick to Oliver MacIntyre in the 8th minute of the game. Canterbury then came back strong having a number of close scoring opportunities. Eventually in the 24th minute David Brydon got a nice touch from a ball put across the circle. From there on the game was a bit of an arm wrestle until the last frantic few minutes. Sam Lane scored a well worked field goal in the 58th minute which looked to have sealed the win. Capital struck back in the last minute to send the game to a shootout.



Canterbury won the shootout 3-2 when George Enersen pulled off a great save on a shootout from Benedict Van Woerkom. The result lifts Canterbury past the Capital on the table to 14 points. Captial are breathing down their neck on 13 points.



Canterbury 2, Capital 2 (3-2 SO win for Canterbury)

Canterbury: 2 (David Brydon, Sam Lane)

Ricoh Capital Cobras: 2 (Oliver Macintyre, Daniel Harris)

Halftime: 1-1



Points Table



Mens

R Team GP W WD LD L GD P 1 Canterbury 4 3 1 0 0 7 14 2 Ricoh Capital Cobras 4 3 0 1 0 8 13 3 Tiger Turf North Harbour 5 2 1 1 1 9 11 4 Auckland 5 2 1 0 2 2 10 5 John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks 4 1 0 1 2 -5 5 6 Bayleys Midlands 4 1 0 0 3 -10 4 7 Southern 4 0 0 0 4 -11 0

Womens

R Team GP W WD LD L GD P 1 Tiger Turf North Harbour 4 3 0 1 0 10 13 2 Canterbury 4 2 1 1 0 10 11 3 John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks 4 2 1 0 1 4 10 4 Ricoh Capital Women 4 1 1 1 1 -2 7 5 Mark Cromie Holden Northland 4 1 1 0 2 -1 6 6 Auckland 4 1 0 2 1 -2 6 7 Bayleys Midlands 4 1 1 0 2 -4 6 8 Southern 4 0 0 0 4 -15 0



