KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) have written to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) a strong recommendation letter to include both the Asian Games men's and women's silver medallists for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





The men's silver medallists were Malaysia, while India finished second in the women's event. Both the gold medals were won by Japan, who have already qualified as hosts.



AHF CEO Datuk Tayyab Ikram wrote to FIH CEO Thierry Weil on Sept 10 to reconsider the tournament rules which only allow the Asian Games winners to automatically advance to the Olympics.



At the Olympic Council of Malaysia Board Meeting today, their president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria welcomed the AHF move.



Tayyab explained his rationale in the letter to FIH: "While I do understand the FIH criteria, I would want to put forward a request for an important review of the qualification criteria due to the fact that the host of the Olympic Games this time comes from Asia.



"We do feel a need to reconsider the criteria as there are several high-performing teams of Olympic standard with almost no performance gaps, whose inclusion in the Tokyo Olympic Games via the Asian Games would prove to be justifiable and meriting.



"Therefore, we would like the FIH to consider the inclusion of the silver medallists for both men’s and women’s categories of the Asian Games in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in addition to Japan’s automatic qualification as the host country."



Tayyab also wrote in the letter: "Consequently, if both, Malaysia men and India women teams are considered to secure their slots for Tokyo 2020, this would prove to be a meritocratic step, as these countries represent two of the largest fan-bases for Hockey in Asia.



"This will have favourable implications towards the universality criteria, as well as, a well-deserved advantage to the host continent where the Olympics are being held, without compromising on the performance criteria and the set Olympic standards."



Malaysia were leading 5-2, before allowing Japan to claw back at 6-6, and then lost 3-1 in the shootout. India women were edged 2-1 by Japan.



"I believe the tournament rules are not carved on stone, and so, we will endorse and support the AFH letter to FIH in whatever way we can," said Norza.



