Chile v Bolivia



A comfortable start at the Prince of Wales for the local team of “Las Diablas”, representatives of Chile’s against Bolivia, where - besides dominating the whole game - they scored 19 times at Day 1 of Hockey Series Open.





Despite the cold and rain that fell with some intensity in the last quarter of the game, the national squad had support of tons of hockey fans who celebrated and encouraged each of their plays.



The ones directed by Sergio 'Cachito' Vigil, have the self-imposed challenge to obtain the first place in this phase of the Hockey Series, having as their mayor rival Uruguay, that in their last game they took over Chile at the semifinals in Cochabamba.



Carolina García (x5), María Jesús Maldonado (x3), Josefa Villalabeitía (x2), Josefa Salas (x2), Paula Valdivia (x2), Camila Caram (x2), Denise Krimerman (x2) and Fernanda Villagrán scored for “Las Diablas”.



Freezing start for Brazil



The rain during the morning in Santiago brought freezing temperatures. Brazil and Peru played the second game of the day at the Prince of Wales Country Club court located in “La Reina” neighborhood.



Eveline Beljon opened the score at 25th minute after capitalizing a penalty corner. Jacqueline Peyloubet (# 12) sealed the result of the match. Final Result 2-0.



The Cimarronas with a great debut



A game absolutely dominated by the Charrúas gave Uruguay their first victory. The cimarronas are looking forward to continue celebrating as they did in the South American games of Cochabamba.



The ones directed by Nicolás Tixie, took over the Paraguay 7-1.



The 7 goals of Uruguay were scored by Kaisuami Dall'Orso (# 4), Anastasia Olave (# 3), two goals from Milagros Algorta (# 9), Manuela Vilar (# 3), Josefina Esposto (# 5) and Constanza Barrandeguy (# 7) . Paraguay only managed to score 1 goal at the minute 53 thanks to a great field goal by Andrea Cardozo.



Next Games - Wednesday : Uruguay will face Peru at 08:00 am, Bolivia will face Brazil and at noon the locals will face Paraguay.



