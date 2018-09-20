

Argentina's Carla Rebecchi and Great Britain's Kate Richardson-Walsh are both nominees for the FIH Athletes' Committee Photo: FIH/Getty Images



The nominees for the upcoming International Hockey Federation (FIH) Athletes' Committee have been revealed, with a number of high profile candidates up for election, with voting now underway here*.





Olympians, World Cup winners, continental champions and a variety of other candidates with a range of skills and experience are amongst those who have been nominated for the various positions within the organisation.



The nominees for this year's elections are listed below. To find out more about each of the candidates - click here.



REGULAR MEMBERS



Carla Rebecchi (Argentina)

Jacqueline Mwangi (Kenya)

Janne Müller-Wieland (Germany)

Kate Richardson-Walsh (England)

Mark Knowles (Australia)

Rani Rampal (India)

Rogier Hofman (Netherlands)

Scott Tuper (Canada)

Simon Mantell (England)

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran (India)

Willemijn Bos (Netherlands)



LIAISON MEMBERS



Andrew Charter (Australia)

Camila Caram (Chile)

David Harte (Ireland)

Johan Bjorkman (Sweden)

Kate Wright (Canada)

Katie Mullan (Ireland)

Mark Camilleri (Malta)

Nicolas Dumont (France)



The structure of the FIH Athletes' Committee has changed for the next four year cycle to give athletes a stronger voice and representation within the FIH.



Eight Regular Members and two new Liaison Members will comprise the new FIH Athletes' Committee, with a 50/50 gender split and representation from all five continents required to support FIH's 'Equally Amazing' values.



Regular Members must have played at an FIH competition within four years of voting commencing. Four Members will be elected by their fellow athletes, with another four elected by the FIH Executive Board.



For the first time, the FIH Athletes Committee' will be supported by two Liaison Members. Liaisons are athletes who have played at an FIH competition within the last 12 months and are part of their current national squad. They will be required to provide limited support due to their playing commitments.



In order to allow more athletes and more National Associations to vote in this year’s elections, a new online voting system is being used. This is open to athletes who competed in the last edition of the World League and/or Indoor World Cup.



No National Association will be able to have more than one representative on the Athletes' Committee, so should a National Association have more than one athlete voted in through the elections, the athlete with the highest percentage of the vote will be successful.



The successful candidates will be announced following FIH Executive Board confirmation at the upcoming FIH Congress in New Delhi, India between 31 October and 3 November.



For more information about the FIH Athletes' Committee, click here.



*Voting is only open to athletes who competed in the last edition of the World League and/or Indoor World Cup.



FIH site