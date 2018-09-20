Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia today announces the appointments of Katie Allen and Steph Andrews as the new Hockeyroos assistant coaches.





Allen and Andrews, who both bring international coaching experience, will work under head coach Paul Gaudoin for the Hockeyroos who are currently ranked third in the world.



HA High Performance Director Toni Cumpston said: “We’re delighted to formally welcome Steph and Katie to the Hockeyroos coaching team.



“The experience and knowledge both ladies bring to our Hockeyroos program will add considerably to the team already in place and will ensure the ongoing development and growth of our athletes on their journey towards the Tokyo Olympics.”



Allen brings extensive playing experience as a Hockeyroos team member for the side which won gold medals at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, 1998 Commonwealth Games and 1994 and 1998 World Cups.



She is a former FIH Player of the Year nominee who moved into coaching, working as the head coach of Women’s Hockey for the Victorian Institute of Sport from 2009 to 2016.



Allen led Victoria to the 2012 Australian Hockey League title and also worked within Australia’s National Junior teams, helping the side to bronze at the 2016 Junior World Cup.



Andrews has held numerous coaching roles, most recently working with Canada as the senior assistant coach, including at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



She was the head coach of Canada’s National Junior Teams from 2015, establishing a successful development program.



Andrews has also held previous coaching roles within Hockey Australia and was head coach of the ACT Academy of Sport in Hockey from 2013 to 2015.



Gaudoin said: “Katie and Steph’s appointments come at an exciting time for our program, with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics less than two years away.



“We’re also buoyed by recent positive progress, reaching the World Cup semi-finals earlier this year and know the pair will add experience, knowledge and expertise to our program.



“Katie’s CV as a player is exceptional but she is a well-respected coach who we’re delighted to have on board. Steph has developed her coaching skills during her time in Canada and is a hands-on coach who brings great knowledge to our set-up.”



Allen will commence in October and Andrews will commence immediately within the Perth-based Hockeyroos program.



Hockey Australia media release