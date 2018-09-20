

Frances Davies scored a late goal to help Midlands to a shootout against Northland on Thursday. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



A last-minute goal has dented the Central women's hopes of making the National Hockey League final, even though they went on to beat Canterbury in a shootout following the 2-2 draw.





With the game decided from the spot, they only picked up two points for the win instead of four, and have only moved up to fourth on the ladder instead of second.



North Harbour lead the way on 15 points, ahead of their clash with Capital later on Thursday evening. Behind them are Auckland, on 14, and Canterbury, on 12, who play each other on Saturday.



With Harbour facing winless Southern in their final match, they will now likely take on the winner of the Auckland-Canterbury game in Sunday's decider - assuming that game is decided in normal time.



Central will need a win over Northland and for the Auckland-Canterbury game to go to a shootout if they are to sneak in.



Fifth-placed Midlands lost to Northland in a shootout earlier on Thursday after scoring two late goals to rescue a 2-2 draw.



In Wednesday's games, North Harbour needed a shootout to get past Canterbury, taking it out 4-3 after neither team scored in normal time.



Northland also needed a shootout, beating Capital 2-1 after it finished 2-2 at the final whistle, while Midlands thumped Southern 5-0 and Auckland pipped Central 3-2.



Canterbury sit top of the men's standings after a shock loss to Central on Wednesday, ahead of a clash with fourth-placed North Harbour on Thursday evening.



Central couldn't back up from their 4-3 win, however, losing by the same scoreline to Midlands in the only men's game played on Thursday afternoon.



Auckland moved level on points with the leaders after a 2-0 win over Capital, but sat in second by virtue of their inferior goal difference, though they are now guaranteed a place in Saturday's semifinals.



National Hockey League



Women



Thursday's games



Central 2 (Sulette Damons 2', Hope Ralph 14') Canterbury 2 (Emily Wium 12', Sian Fremaux 60').

Central win shootout 2-0.



Auckland 4 (Belinda Smith 6', Deanna Ritchie 29', 34', Phoebe Steel 57') Southern 1 (Tessa Jopp 31').



Northland 2 (Alana Laybourn 6', Anna Alexander 15') Midlands 2 (Georgia Morton 51', Frances Davies 55').

Northland win shootout 3-2.



North Harbour v Capital



Standings (games played): North Harbour 15 (5), Auckland 14 (6), Canterbury 13 (6), Central 12 (6), Midlands 11 (6), Northland 10 (6), Capital 8 (5), Southern 0 (6)



Men



Thursday's games



Midlands 4 (Mark Weber 3', 10', Maks Wyndham-Smith 11', Tim Neild 37') Central 3 (Dylan Thomas 19', 47', Hayden Phillips 52').



North Harbour v Canterbury



Standings (games played): Canterbury 14 (5), Auckland 14 (6), Capital 13 (5), North Harbour 11 (5), Central 9 (6), Midlands 8 (6), Southern 4 (5)



Stuff