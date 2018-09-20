Ben Somerford







Kookaburras coach Colin Batch remains confident his side can progress to the Darwin International Hockey Open final but wants to see more penetration in attack.





Australia went down 2-0 to world number two Argentina at Marrara Hockey Centre on Wednesday, meaning they must beat Japan on Friday night to guarantee a spot in Saturday’s final.



Argentina have recorded two wins, having also beaten Japan 2-1 on Tuesday, to already have secured their spot in the decider.



“We’ll have a good look at the video,” Batch said. “Argentina were able to hold us up in the attacking midfield area.



“We couldn’t find a way forward and into the circle easily. That to me is something we need to do better in the future.



“We didn’t win enough penalty corners either so that’s another area to work on.”



The Lions scored twice late in the third quarter for the decisive goals, although Batch wasn’t displeased with his side’s performance.



“I think everyone lifts for a tournament,” he said.



“There were parts of our game today which were the best we’ve played since we’ve been away.



“We had a bad lapse in that third term, firstly the penalty corner and secondly the circle free hit right on three-quarter time. That really hurt us.”



Batch added: “We had our chances particularly in the second quarter. We had a really good second quarter, a lot of possession.



“We needed to score then but Argentina defended very well. We’ve got to find a way through their defensive structure if we play them again.”



Argentina is top of the standings with six points, Australia second with three (having beaten Malaysia 5-2 on Tuesday), while Malaysia and Japan have one point each.



Australia plays Japan at 7pm local time, preceded by Argentina-Malaysia from 5:15pm.



Hockey Australia media release