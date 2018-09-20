By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: It was deja vu for the Malaysian team when they let victory slip away against Japan in the Darwin Interantional at the Marrara Hockey Stadium in Australia today.





Malaysia took a 3-1 lead but ended up sharing points with Japan at 3-3.



It was an “Asian Games” repeat performance from World No 12 Malaysia against World No 16 Japan.



In the recent Asian Games final in Jakarta, Malaysia led 5-2 against Japan but the latter equalised at 6-6 before winning the shootout 3-1.



This time around, Malaysia rested six regulars and put in experienced reserves, while Japan also fielded six players who earned their first caps in Darwin.



Murata Kazuma handed Japan an 11th minute lead, but Malaysia raced ahead with goals from Razie Rahim (15th, 21st) and Fitri Shaari (27th).



However, Japan fought back with goals from Tanaka Seran (45th) and Yamada Shota (59th) to draw level.



Japan, who had lost 2-1 to Argentina, will play Australia next.



"Yes, it's very disappointing as both the draws (Asian Games and Darwin) were played out with the same script. The match changed when Razie (Rahim) received a yellow card late in the third quarter and carried forward to the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.



"Japan took this opportunity to penalise us," said coach Amin Rahim, who was helming the national team for the first time.



When asked about Japan's six rookies, he said: "We also have six fringe players, but then again, those who had played in the Asian Games should have covered them but it did not happen.”



Today’s performance came at the back of a 5-2 drubbing by Australia.



Amin Rahim's men will have a day's rest before playing World No 2 Argentina.



