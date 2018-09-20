Macarena Ilabaca Burrows, PAHF





FIH Hockey Series Open (women) - Chile vs. Paraguay. Photo: Oscar Munoz Badilla



Prince Of Wales Country Club, with higher temperatures than Chile is used to in this days , but still freezing and rainy , the women's teams had to coexist with the forecast.





The big winners of this day: Uruguay and Chile, who in each of their games scored 13 goals against their rivals. Uruguay vs Peru and the Chile vs Paraguay.



Uruguay continues adding victories



8 AM. A very cold morning toto play the first game of day 2 of the Hockey Series Open: Uruguay vs Peru.



The 'Cimarronas' led by Nicolás Tixie, dominated the game during the 60 minutes. The score was opened by a PC in the 7th minute, and from then on three more goals via PC and two more field goals.



The cimarronas who scored today were Milagros Algorta (x4), Manuela Vilar (x2), Sol Amadeo (x2), Jimena Garcia (x2), Agustina Taborda, María Barreiro and Constanza Barrandeguy.



Chile continues unbeaten



With no doubt the game that attracted more public despite the cold and today's holiday in Chile, was the one led by Sergio 'Cachito Vigil' with more than 100 people in the stands celebrating each of their 13 goals scored by the Diablas.

The Player of the match was María Jesús Maldonado, who converted four of the 13 goals for the Chilean national team (3 PC and 1 FG).



The Diablas who scored today were: María Jesús Maldonado(x4), Francisca Tala (x2), Josefina Cambiaso (x2), Constanza Palma, Camila Caram, Josefa Salas, Paula Valdivia and Denise Krimerman.



Brazil managed to overcome Bolivia



After facing Chile where they lost 19-0, Bolivia arrived very early to court ready to face a new rival: Brazil.

In a game were Bolivia pressured and tried to dominate but ended with an unfavorable result.



With a tight game, Brazil remain unbeaten after winning 2-0. The goals were converted by Alice Queiroz PC and Jacqueline Peyloubet.



Despite not winning this second game, Bolivia analyzed this new opportunity with positivism.



Day 3 of the Hockey Series: 8AM Bolivia vs Uruguay, 10AM Peru vs Paraguay and 12PM Chile vs Brazil.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release