



Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights some of the top college games in Division I, II and III.





FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21



DI: Lafayette vs. Drexel | 7:00 p.m. ET

Drexel will host Lafayette this Friday in Philadelphia at 7:00 p.m. ET. Drexel suffered their third loss of the season this past Sunday when they fell 1-2 to neighbor Penn. Although the Dragons struck quickly in the first half, Penn responded by scoring two goals before the break. In the second half, both teams held strong on defense preventing any more goals from being scored. The loss dropped Drexel to 4-3 overall this season. Lafayette earned one win and one loss this past weekend. The Leopards defeated Lehigh 3-2 in overtime on Friday and then fell to Albany 0-4 on Sunday. The overtime victory was Lafayette’s first win of the 2018 season, and improved them to 1-0 in conference play, but 1-6 overall. When these two teams met last year, Drexel defeated Lafayette 4-1.



DII: Mercy vs. Bellarmine | 3:55 p.m. ET

Bellarmine will host Mercy this Friday in Louisville, Ky. at 3:55 p.m. ET Bellarmine won three consecutive matches including a 5-1 win over Concordia this past Sunday. The Knights held a 21-6 shot advantage and a 13-5 advantage in penalty corners. Despite scoring five goals, Bellarmine missed several opportunities and was disorganized at points during the game. The win improved them to 4-1 overall this season as they look to compete for the entire 70 minutes against Mercy this Friday. Mercy is coming off its first win of the 2018 season after defeating American International College 2-1 this past Saturday. The game was evenly matched with shots tied at 14-14 and penalty corners favoring AIC 13-11. But the Mavericks were able to capitalize on their opportunities by scoring off a corner in the 52nd minute to secure the win.



DIII: Springfield vs. No. 5 Babson | 6:00 p.m. ET

Babson will host Springfield in a New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference match-up this Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Babson is coming off back-to-back shutouts including a strong 11-0 win over UMass Dartmouth this past Monday. The win improved the Beavers to 6-1 overall with their only loss being against top ranked Tufts. Babson will be looking to have another dominate offensive performance against Springfield. The Pride are also coming off a high scoring win defeating Husson 10-3 this past Saturday, where they recorded 34 shots while Husson only recorded 8. The win improved Springfield to 4-1 overall this season. Both teams will be looking to continue their high scoring momentum this weekend.



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22







DI: Penn vs. Cornell | 12:00 a.m. ET

Cornell will host Penn this Saturday in Ithaca, N.Y. at 12:00 p.m. ET. Cornell suffered back-to-back losses this past weekend when they fell 0-5 to Maine on Friday and then to Vermont 1-2 on Sunday. The first half between Vermont and Cornell was scoreless but the Big Red were able to get on the board in the 47th minute of game play. Despite scoring first, Vermont scored a pair of late goals to secure the win. The back-to-back losses dropped Cornell to 1-5 overall this season. Penn was able to end their two-game losing streak when they defeated Drexel 2-1 this past Sunday. The win improved them to 3-3 overall this season. This game will be the first Ivy League conference match-up for both teams.



DII: No. 2 Stonehill vs. No. 8 Assumption | 1:00 p.m. ET

Assumption will host Stonehill at 1:00 p.m. ET this Saturday to kick off Northeast-10 (NE10) Conference play for both teams. After losing their first game of the 2018 season, Assumption bounced back and has won their last three games. This past Saturday, the Greyhounds dominated the stats to shutout Pace 3-0 while showing their offensive capabilities recording 24 shots and earning 18 penalty corners. The win improved Assumption to 3-1 overall this season. Stonehill is coming off a big 9-0 shutout against Saint Thomas Aquinas College this past Saturday. Ranked No. 2 in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll this week, Stonehill moved to 3-1 overall this season. Both teams are coming off shutouts and have similar overall records so expect this game to be a close one!



DIII: Wesleyan (Conn.) vs. Bates | 12:00 p.m. ET

Bates will host Wesleyan this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET in a New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) match-up. Bates will be looking to earn their first win and end their three-game losing streak this weekend when they take on Wesleyan. The Bobcats are coming off a 2-4 loss to now No. 3 Tufts this past Saturday. Despite losing, Bates finished strong against Tufts battling until the very end of the game. The loss dropped them to 0-3 on the season overall and in conference play. Wesleyan has had an up and down season, splitting their first two weekends of game play with a win and a loss. This past week, the Cardinals defeated Roger Williams 3-0 on Tuesday and then loss to now No. 8 Bowdoin 0-2 on Saturday. The win and the loss moved Wesleyan to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play. Both teams will be looking to get their first win in the NESCAC.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23







DI: No. 15 Delaware vs. No. 24 Albany | 1:00 p.m. ET

Albany will host Delaware in Albany, N.Y. this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Albany is coming off a 4-0 win against Lafayette this past Sunday, where they showed their depth and offensive threats with four different players scoring. The win was a great team victory with everyone contributing and playing the full 70 minutes. The win improved Albany to 4-2 overall this season. Delaware is coming off a 2-4 loss to No. 5 Princeton this past Sunday. The Blue Hens are using the loss to learn and gain more experience against top ranked teams. The loss dropped Delaware to 4-4 overall, with all four losses coming against opponents ranked in the Top-18.



DII: Saint Anselm vs. LIU Post | 11:00 a.m. ET

LIU Post will host Saint Anselm this Sunday in Brookville, N.Y. at 11:00 a.m. ET. LIU Post is coming off a huge 2-1 overtime win over NE10 opponent, Adelphi University. The win marked the first of the season for the Pioneers and improved their record to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play. LIU Post will be looking to get another NE10 win against Saint Anselm this weekend. Saint Anselm opened its 2018 season with back-to-back losses but was able to turn it around securing back-to-back wins this past week. Saint Anselm defeated Southern New Hampshire 4-1 on Wednesday and then went on todefeat St. Michaels 3-1 on Saturday. The Hawks will be looking to extend their winning streak to three and earn their first conference win this weekend.



DIII: Converse vs. Rhodes | 12:30 p.m. ET at Sewanee

Rhodes field hockey will host Converse at Sewanee, a neutral site, at 1:30 p.m. ET this Sunday. Converse opened their 2018 season with back-to-back losses against Mercyhurst 1-3 on Saturday and then to Millersville 0-7 on Sunday. This dropped them to 0-2 overall this season. The Valkyries will be looking to turn their season around with a big win over Rhodes this weekend. Rhodes started out their 2018 campaign strong winning their first four games, and are coming off a dominant 11-0 win over Hendrix College this past Saturday. The win improved the Lynx to 4-0 overall and they will look to remain undefeated when they take on Converse this weekend.



USFHA media release