The men’s EY Hockey League tips off this weekend as the battle to become the third champion of the national league begins.





With the World Cup on the horizon, it is a league with plenty of fresh faces with a large cohort of leading internationals moving to pro contracts around the continent.



It means an unpredictable season awaits with the fortunes of many sides to be decided by how they cope and react to their changed line-ups.



Three Rock Rovers have won the last two Champions Trophy titles under the coaching of Niall Denham and will take on the mantle of favourites, particularly as the side to have lost the least players to foreign shores in World Cup year.



Indeed, Rovers won an incredible six trophies last term including the Irish Senior Cup, the National Indoor Trophy and the EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge II.



They have yet to win the EYHL regular season title, however, finishing second for the last two years. Mitch Darling, Luke Madeley, Ben Walker, Jamie Carr and Daragh Walsh make up a big international quintet while Mark English arrives after many years as Railway Union’s top scorer.



They start off their campaign with a potential cracker on Saturday evening at the refurbished pitch at Havelock Park.



Banbridge missed the playoffs last season after a slow start but look well equipped to challenge this time with Eugene Magee and John McKee fit from the start this year though Owen Magee’s move to Braxgata means a major talent is not around again.



Glenanne won last year’s regular season with something to spare but they will miss the services of Shane O’Donoghue who has taken up a pro contract in Belgium with Dragons.



On the plus side, they have add brought in Brad Venter from South Africa and Cedric Jakobi from Gladbacher in Germany and so will continue to be more than competitive.



They start at Garryduff at 1pm. Cork C of I are always a threat with John Jermyn – Ireland’s record goalscorer – continuing to be one of the league’s most threatening corner experts.



The Munster men have the vastly experienced Denis Pritchard coaching them, taking over from Neil Welch, while Jonny Bruton’s return after almost 10 years away is a boost in replacing Julian Dale who is now in Belgium.



Pembroke travel to Comber Road to play Lisnagarvey in a tie that will give a good indication of both sides credentials following a big turnover in the summer months.



Pembroke are in a transitional phase with Kirk Shimmins and Alan Sothern moving to Belgium and Mark Ingram to Rotterdam but they do have a new coach, Paudie Carley, with lots of experience of winning top competitions at Serpentine Avenue.



Like Glenanne, they have gone to foreign shores to plug the gaps with players from Australia, Spain and Canada joining up.



Lisnagarvey are in a similar mode, looking to their youth section to replenish a first team that has seen Neal Glassey, Michael Robson and Paul Gleghorne move to Germany and Sean Murray to Rotterdam amid several departures.



It means that if the likes of Annadale or Monkstown can put a run together, they can break into the playoff places. Dale, for instance, have brought in Ryan Getty and Andrew O’Hare from Lisnagarvey and Ryan Burgess from Bangor to complement their panel while Callum Robson is fit from the start of the season.



Town will miss Stephen Cole’s guile in midfield but his younger brother David and Dave Fitzgerald are strong personalities to make a difference and Kyle Good is back after taking a year out.



While it is only day one, Cookstown and YMCA’s meeting at Steelweld Park is already an important one for their respective campaigns and potentially avoiding a relegation battle.



Cookstown survived last season by a relegation playoff but have not seen many departures while Callum Anderson, Raymond Miller and Andy McWhirter are back in the mix. Michael Haycock takes sole charge of the side for a 13th year as coach with regular co-coach Stephen Cuddy taking a step back.



“I don’t really know much about YMCA but we’ll trust our preparation – we’ve had a great pre-season and hopefully we’ll get the three points,” said Cookstown captain Greg Allen.



“Obviously you don’t qualify for the EYHL without being a damn good team and I am sure that YMCA will come out all guns blazing on Saturday. They will certainly be keen to mark their debut in the competition with something a bit special.”



YMCA earned promotion with Ben Campbell and Grant Glutz netting over 60 goals between them last term as they spectacularly edged out Bangor for the ticket to the top. It will be their maiden EYHL season, replacing Railway Union and looking to make their mark. To that end, they will hand out at least six debuts on Saturday afternoon



The season follows the same format as the women’s competition with 18 rounds of regular season matches from which the champion will got Europe. The top four move on to the Champions Trophy with the Irish Senior Cup no longer earning a spot.



IHL2 for the men comes into play this season in October which will act as the route to promotion to the top tier.



In Pool A, Railway – coached by Kenny Carroll – will take their place in Pool A alongside a UCD side who have attracted flying full-back Mark Samuel from Three Rock. Bandon and Bangor renew acquaintances after a number of meetings last term.



The other four team group includes Instonians, Kilkeel, UCC and Corinthian. The top two from each group advances to the promotion playoffs with one automatic place in the EYHL available and another playoff spot against ninth in the EYHL on offer for a ticket to the top.



Men’s EY Hockey League (all Saturday): Cork C of I v Glenanne, 1pm, Garryduff; Monkstown v Annadale, 2.30pm, Merrion Fleet Arena; Lisnagarvey v Pembroke, 3pm, Comber Road; Cookstown v YMCA, 4pm, Steelweld Park; Banbridge v Three Rock Rovers, 6pm, Havelock Park

