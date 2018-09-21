



Early indications are that the women`s National League 1 campaign will be extra competitive this season; at the moment Dundee Wanderers, Clydesdale Western and Western Wildcats share top spot with seven points each. In addition, the clashes between the top sides so far have been pretty close with several draw in the mix.





Looking at the top of the division, Saturday`s clash between Wildcats and Grove Menzieshill at Auchenhowie stands out.



Wildcats, under the coaching aegis of Kaz Cuthbert, have already shown their teeth with a fighting 2-2 draw against Western followed by comfortable victories over Grange and GHK. But they have also been scoring goals with Alex Stuart, Heather Aitken and new recruit Kate Holmes leading the way.



On the other hand, the Taysiders have made a more sluggish start to the campaign, dropped points in the defeat at the hands of city rivals Dundee Wanderers and a draw with Watsonians have left them in mid-table.



On paper the odds must favour the Wildcats, but reality does not always work out that way.



However, last season Grove Menzieshill won the initial encounter 3-0, Jenny Walls scoring twice, but the return finished in a goalless draw.



So what of the champions Edinburgh University? They have only played one league game, and that ended in a goalless draw at Dundee Wanderers.



As is common with university sides, coach Sam Judge confirmed that they had lost six players from last season`s squad, most notably Kirsten Peters, Sophie Newton and Ali Eadie, all experienced campaigners.



Judge said: “Last season was also a rebuilding year for us and this season will be more so I think.



“We’ve recruited three Scottish U18 players and I am looking at a few other 1st years, but the girls who are now in 4th year are going to have to step up.



“It’s going to be difficult to retain our title but the girls have been working hard in pre-season training and we won’t give it up easily. It’s an exciting time too because of the new faces in the team.”



While this might be good news for the potential chasing pack, there is still a lot of quality in the champions’ line-up to maintain their presence in the top reaches of the league table.



On Saturday Judge`s charges are away to GHK, last season the students rattled in 14 goals over the two league encounters.



Watsonians will look to continue their presence in the top four with a win over newly-promoted Glasgow University, although last weekend the students broke their duck in the top flight with a single goal victory at Hillhead.



Dundee Wanderers have made a promising start to league with victories over Grove Menzieshill and Hillhead along with a draw with Edinburgh University. The Taysiders will hope to continue their renaissance with a win over a Grange side that has yet to get going, especially if Charlotte Watson and Heather Elder can keep finding the net.



Clydesdale Western are also up there in the mix and will be aiming to confirm that status with the three points at Hillhead.



Scottish Hockey Union media release