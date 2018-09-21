By The Hockey Paper





Photo: Simon Parker



Georgie Twigg will focus her efforts on gaining more honours with Surbiton this season after closing her international career.





Twigg, 27, had put her international hockey on hold after Rio 2016 to pursue her legal career.



And after a successful few years in the legal world with Bird & Bird, the Surbiton midfielder announced her England and GB retirement last month.



Now, says club captain Sarah Haycroft, Twigg’s renewed focus will only aid Brett Garrard’s side this season as they open the defence of their Investec Women’s Premier Division title with a trip to Slough on Saturday.



“She is one of my favourite players to play with,” said Haycroft. “She is a pleasure to have around the squad and one of the most competitive people I know, whether that is on the pitch or playing Articulate.



“She has that steely determination that when she’s on the pitch you know she will give everything for the team.”



Twigg earned her first international cap in 2010 and gained world bronze later that year and Olympic bronze in 2012, before capping her career with European gold in 2015 and a memorable gold in Rio.



“She’s been such an ever present on the international stage and that shows how successful she was at such a young age,” added Haycroft. “That sometimes goes unnoticed and taken for granted.



“But what she was able to do for so long, she could have carried on if she wanted to but it shows how good she is all-round with her legal career.”



Twigg tweeted last month: “Thank you to everyone who has supported and believed in me over the years, I feel very lucky to have so many happy and proud memories.”



