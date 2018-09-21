



Men



Bayleys Midlands vs John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks



This Midlands side were looking for a bounce back performance after their shock loss to Southern yesterday. In the first few minutes of the game, Midlands converted a penalty corner through a Mark Weber drag flick. Mark Weber was back at it again just a few minutes later with another converted penalty corner. One minute Midlands’ Maks Wyndham-Smith swept a ball past the goal keeper to make the score 3-0.





Central regained their composure in the second quarter and were rewarded with a Dylan Thomas field goal to get on the scoreboard. Tim Neild then jumped on a loose ball in the circle and scored Bayleys Midlands 4th goal of the game.



At the start of the 4th quarter Central pulled their keeper and were rewarded with their second goal of the game to Dylan Thomas. Central then pulled another one back through a Hayden Phillips goal. They kept pushing in search of the equaliser but fell short to end the game 4-3 to Midlands.



The loss ended Central’s chances of making the semi-final, finishing the round robin in 5th, one place ahead of Midlands.

Full Time: Bayleys Midlands 4, John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks 3



Tiger Turf North Harbour vs Canterbury



North Harbour came into this game knowing that the Central loss to Midlands ensured that no matter the result they had qualified for the semi-finals. They came out playing like a team with absolute freedom. Canterbury withstood a lot of pressure and eventually conceded a goal to Warren Wild to put North Harbour up 1-0. Canterbury looked stronger in the second quarter and scored a goal in the 3rd minute when Moss Jackson managed to sneak one into the back of the net.



North Harbour came out firing at the start of the second half and sent a ball across the circle where George Muir got a deflection into the circle. Canterbury kept searching for the equaliser and were rewarded after a rebound was slammed in by Dominic Newman. Canterbury then drag flicked in a goal to give them a 3-2 lead. North Harbour then kept pushing and managed to get a drag flick in themselves with 7 minutes to go from Cory Bennett to tie the game. The scored remained equal at the end of regulation, sending the game into a shootout.



Canterbury thoroughly dominated the shootout winning 3-0 to add another 4 points to their tally.

Full Time: Tiger Turf North Harbour 3, Canterbury 3 (Shootout 3:0)



Women



Mark Cromie Holden Northland vs Bayleys Midlands



Two teams who both needed to secure an outright win to make the top two for the weekend turned up for what was going to be a tightly fought game. Northland scored 6 minutes into the game from a penalty corner goal to Alana Laybourn. The lead was then extended in the 15th minute when Anna Alexander put in a cross from Madison Doar. Northland were up 2-0 at the half.



Midlands entered the second half looking more composed and trying to get themselves back into the match. At the 51 minute mark, Midlands scored their first goal of the game from a Georgia Morton penalty corner. They continued to apply the pressure and had a number of penalty corners. Midlands hard work eventually paid off with another goal in 55th minute from a Frances Davies shot on a penalty corner to tie the game, 2-2. Needing the win, Midlands kept their goal keeper off the field but it wasn’t enough and the game went to a shootout where Northland proved clutch to win yet another shootout game.



The win to Northland ends both teams chances of making the top two. They’ll both be looking to come back on Saturday to secure a place in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

Full Time: Mark Cromie Holden Northland 2, Bayleys Midlands 2 (Shootout 3:2)



Auckland vs Southern



Auckland was facing a Southern women’s side who were hoping to build some momentum on some of their improved performances over the past few days. Southern started the game strongly and had a number of scoring opportunities. Auckland managed to knock some of the momentum back with a penalty corner goal to captain Belinda Smith. Auckland’s Deanna Ritchie then put a second goal into the net with some quick passing and eliminating the keeper to make the game 2-0 at the half.



Southern started the second half well and put Auckland under more pressure again. They were rewarded with a goal to Tessa Jopp. Deanna Ritchie got Auckland’s buffer back in the 34th minute. The win was sealed in the final moments when Phoebe Steele scored Auckland’s 4th goal of the day. The win moves Auckland to second on the table with 14 points and sets up a mouth-watering match against Canterbury to gain the final spot for Sundays final.

Full Time: Auckland 4 Southern 1



John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks vs Canterbury



There was a lot on the line in this game. With an outright win Central Mysticks could play themselves into a chance to make the final on Sunday.



Central came out firing and within two minutes had their first goal - a field goal to Sulette Damons. Canterbury managed to pull one back to make it 1-1 in the 12th minute after Emily Wium converted a penalty corner. Central put themselves in front 2 minutes later when Hope Ralph took her chance and scored a well worked field goal. It looked like this was how the game was going to finish until Canterbury broke down the field in the final minute of the game where Sian Fremaux entered the circle and ripped a shot to the far side of the goal to send the game to a shootout.



Central got redemption in the shootout winning the 2-0 to put them one point behind Canterbury on the table. Canterbury now sets up a winner takes all game against Auckland on Saturday for a spot in Sundays final.

Full Time: John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks 2, Canterbury 2 (Shootout 2:0)



Ricoh Capital Women vs Tiger Turf North Harbour



North Harbour came into the game full of confidence and sitting comfortably at the top of the table. The Capital women couldn’t make the top 2 but a win would give them a chance to make the bronze medal match on Sunday.



At 11 minutes into the game, Capital shocked North Harbour with a well taken penalty corner. In the hope of getting themselves back into the game North Harbour pulled their keeper and had a number of scoring opportunities but were unable to convert.



Captial’s Charlotte Eastman scored a goal in the 57th minute which sealed a surprise win for the Wellington team. The loss doesn’t affect the Harbour Women who are still sitting top of the table; however, Capital now have a chance to earn a spot in the bronze medal match with a win on Saturdey.



Full Time: Ricoh Capital Women 2, Tiger Turf North Harbour 0



At a Glance



Men



Bayleys Midlands 4 (Mark Weber 3’, 10’, Maks Wyndham-Smith 11’, Tim Neild 37’), John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks 3 (Dylan Thomas 19’, 47’, Hayden Phillips 52’)



Tiger Turf North Harbour 3 (Warren Wild 15’, George Muir 31’, Cory Bennett 53’), Canterbury 3 (Moss Jackson 18’, Dominic Newman 39’, Richard Bain 50’). Canterbury won shootout 3-0



Women



Mark Cromie Holden Northland 2 (Alana Laybourn 6’, Anna Alexander 15’), Bayleys Midlands 2 (Georgia Morton 51’, Frances Davies 55’). Mark Cromie Holden Northland won shootout 3-2



Auckland 4 (Belinda Smith 6’, Deanna Ritchie 29’, 34’, Phoebe Steele 57’), Southern 1 (Tessa Jopp 31



John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks 2 (Sulette Damons 2’, Hope Ralph 14’), Canterbury 2 (Emily Wium 12’, Sian Fremaux 60’) John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks won shootout 2-0



Ricoh Capital Women 2 (Estelle Macadre 11’, Charlotte Eastman 57’), Tiger Turf North Harbour 0



Hockey New Zealand Media release