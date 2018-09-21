Tazeen Qureshy







Ramandeep, Birendra under consideration for World Cup Injured players Ramandeep Singh and Birendra Lakra might still have a chance to be part of the Odisha Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.





Talking to the media, head coach Harendra Singh said the duo are undergoing rehab for knee injury and are still in the fray for the World Cup scheduled from November 28 in Bhubaneswar.



“They are into the rehab process and will be considered (for the World Cup). Doctor, physio and scientific trainer are closely monitoring them. After the doctor certifies them fit, the physio and scientific trainer will analyse the amount of load they can take. Based on their observations, they will be referred for selection,” said coach Harendra Singh.



The coach and the team had come under pressure after the semi-final defeat against Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy. In fact, several quarters had raised objection on the team selection, including former player Deepak Thakur stating that the team lacked quality strikers.



“How did we score 86 goals then? People should know the data and then speak. The best players have been chosen and our work is ensure they play as per our tactics,” Harendra said.



However, he acknowledged the team had made one mistake, which made them learn a ‘big lesson.’



“We need to improve on ball possession. We are playing attacking game and have increased circle penetration and shots on goal. But, if we keep losing possession, the opponent gets a chance. We have been training a lot on possession.”



