By Jugjet Singh





Assistant Coach, Muhamad Amin Rahim. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national team will play World No 2 Argentina in the Darwin International at the Marrara Hockey Stadium in Australia on Friday.





Malaysia were defeated 5-2 by Australia in the opening match before a 3-3 draw with Japan.



Even if they beat Argentina, Amin Rahim’s team will likely play Japan again in the classification match for third spot.



Argentina have collected maximum points from two matches and they will likely play Australia in the final.



Amin said: “Argentina did not bring their best players here, so we have a chance.”



"Penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat is among the notable players absent from the Argentina team.



“But we cannot afford to underestimate them as their young players showed their mettle by overcoming Australia 2-0 in an earlier match.



New Straits Times