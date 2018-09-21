Macarena Ilabaca Burrows, PAHF





FIH Hockey Series Open (women) - Brazil vs. Chile. Photo: Oscar Munoz Badilla



An intense morning full of hockey and goals at the PWCC's court. Chile and Uruguay thrashed their opponents, Paraguay won their first game in the 2018 Hockey Series.





With 42 goals and none against and 3 matches won, Chile finishes the third day of the Hockey Series with the first place in the classification. Close behind are the 'Cimarronas', who also seek to continue advancing to the following phases.



Morning win - Uruguay vs Bolivia



When the clock was already ticking at 08:00 hours the ones led by Nicolás Tixie came out super solid and concentrated.



The first goal of the day was achieved right at the beginning of the game, María Teresa Viana, who wears shirt number 17 scored the first of 13 field goals for Uruguay.



The other four goals were obtained by different penalty corners.



Manuela Vilar, was Uruguay Top scorer of the day with 3 goals.



In spite the pressure that Bolivia tried to make, the 'Cimarronas', materialized and played almost all of the game in Karen Santos area.



Manuela Vilar (x3), Janine Stnaley (x2), Anastasia Olave (x2), María Teresa Viana (x2), María Barreiro (x2), Josefina Esposto, Constanza Barrandeguy, Milagros Algorta, Sol Amadeo and Agustina Taborda, scored for Uruguay.



Paraguay obtains their first victory in the Hockey Series



In a very even match, Peru and Paraguay faced each other trying to win the game and celebrate the victory. Paraguay, managed to attack and capitalized different situations in order to score three goals.



Maria Rodriguez (# 15) capitalized a penalty corner while Nicole Van Jaarsveld (24) and Andrea Cardozo (# 27) scored field goals. Final Result: 3-0



Chile won and leads table of positions



The pressure and speed of the Brazilian players was not enough to beat the 'Diablas’.



The local team won 10-0 against the Verdeamarela squad who started day 3 without goals against and this being their first match they lost in this tournament.



The goals were scored by María Jesús Maldonado (x2), Kim Jacob (x2), Francisca Parra (x2), Denise Krimerman (x2), Carolina García and Francisca Tala.



Encouraged by the local audience, Las Diablas are already preparing their last two games this Saturday and Sunday.



Hockey Series in numbers



With a total of three games played the partial standings are:

Chile - with 9 points, 42 goals in favor and none against.

Uruguay also with nine points, have 36 goals in favor.

Brazil, it is in third place with six points and a total of four goals in favor.



The tournament will continue this Saturday, September 22 08:00 Paraguay vs Bolivia, at 10:00 the 'Cimarronas' will face Brazil and Chile receives Peru at noon.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release