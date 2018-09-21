Rebecca Kanter





FIH Hockey Series Open (men) - Bolivia vs. Chile. Photo: Oscar Munoz Badilla



Match 1: VEN 1-3 BRA (VEN 0-0 BRA)



With two wins each, Venezuela and Brazil met for the first men's match on Day 3 of the 2018 Hockey Open Series. Despite each team with a couple of penalty corners towards the end of the second quarter, the match remained scoreless at halftime. Both teams came out battling in the second half; leaving the crowd to wonder who would might come away with their first loss of the competition. A few minutes into the third quarter, Brasil earned a couple penalty corners. Brasil's Joaquin LOPEZ converted the second penalty corner for the first goal of the match to give Brasil the lead in the 36th minute. Brasil's lead was short as Venezuela pressured hard on attack and also earned a couple of penalty corners. Venezuela's Wilber BRACAMONTE converted Venezuela's second penalty corner of the third quarter to tie the match a minute later.





Brazil quickly countered with another penalty corner goal, this time by Matheus BORGES, to make the score 2-1 in the third quarter. Brazil continued to pressure on attack, but with the leadership of Venezuela's keeper Heliber LOPEZ, Venezuela prevented Brazil from increasing their lead. Venezuela went into the fourth quarter with the momentum and earned a couple penalty corners in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Unable to convert either penalty corner, Brasil ran fast into their attacking circle and earned their first penalty corner of the fourth quarter. LOPEZ made another big save for Venezuela. Brazil kept pressuring on attack, but Venezuela continued to play strong defense. Brazil's persistence on attack paid off as PAIXAO scored in the final minute to close the match with VEN 1-3 BRA.



Match 2: URU 2-0 PER (URU 1-0 PER)



On Day 3 of the Hockey Open Series 2018, Uruguay and Perú were both looking for their first competition win; as well as first goals. Both teams had some attacking pressure in the first quarter, but with either able to convert their few shot opportunities the first quarter ended scoreless. A few minutes into the second quarter, Perú's Fabrizio CORNO had a beautiful cross to Sebastian DENNISON right in front of the goal, but DENNISON lost control of the ball.



Uruguay earned the first penalty corner of the second half. Uruguay's Alexis LOPEZ lifted the ball beautifully into goal to give his team the lead in the 22nd minute. Uruguay, however, not only played good offense, but incredibly strong defense, to hold off strong attack by Perú, especially in the final minute of the second quarter.



It was Uruguay who started on offense at the beginning of the third quarter; earning a penalty corner a few minutes into the third quarter. Perú played strong team defense to prevent Uruguay from capitalizing off their penalty corner. Uruguay continued to keep possession in their attacking half of the pitch. For much of the third quarter, neither team could penetrate their attacking circle. With a minute and a half remaining in the third quarter as Perú was awarded a couple of penalty corners. Both of Perú's penalty corners were well stopped by Uruguay's defense. Uruguay nearly scored in the final seconds of the third quarter, but Perú's defense came up with the ball; ending the third quarter URU 1-0 PER.



In the beginning of the fourth quarter, Uruguay's attacking fire from the end of the third quarter paid off and LOPEZ found the back of the goal again, this time in the 50th minute, to give his team a two goal lead over Perú; and their first goals of the competition. With about 6 minutes remaining in the match, Perú substituted their keeper, Felix MAFFERETTI with a kicking back.



Uruguay kept up their attacking pressure, but Perú's defense was able to withstand it. Perú was still at least trying to score for the first time in the competition. In the final two minutes of the match, Perú earned both a penalty corner and a penalty stroke, respectively, but could not convert either. Thus, Uruguay came away with its first win of the tournament.



Match 3: BOL 0-27 CHI (BOL 0-6 CHI)



Host Chile took a quick two goal lead over Bolivia off two back-to-back goals by Franco BECERRA.. Axel Trancoso made it BOL 0-3 CHI off a penalty corner in the 6th minute. Chile continued their scoring barrage at the end of the first quarter. First off a penalty corners by Pablo PURCELL in the 13th minute and in the 14th minute, off goals by Martin RODRIGUEZ and another by TRONCOSO, respectively. Thus, the first quarter ended BOL 0-6 CHI.



The second quarter was much like the first, with Chile dominating possession and getting on the scoreboard early. Nicolas RENZ scored the first goal of the second quarter for Chile off a penalty corner in the 20th minute. By the 25th minute, RODRIGUEZ had scored two more goals and BECERRA a third goal to make the score BOL 0-10 CHI. After a goal by Juan AMOROSO in the 26th minute, Bolivia's defense ended strong to keep the score at BOL 0-11 CHI to end the first half.



While Chile continued their quick scoring pace in the third quarter, the scoring was shared amongst different players; with Jose MALDONADO, Sven RICHTER and Nils STRABUCCHI all scoring for the first time in the match. A fourth goal by BECERRA off a penalty corner made the score BOL 0-15 CHI in the 34th minute. The third quarter ended BOL 0-20 CHI, including three more goals by Martin RODRIGUEZ in the final three minutes of the third quarter. Chile scored 7 more goals in the fourth quarter; Nicolas RENZ and Jose HURTADO had two goals apiece, Jose Maldonado scored his second goal of the match; while Luis ESPARZA and Felipe RENZ scored their first goals of the match, respectively. Chile’s 27 goal win over Bolivia now makes for the largest goal differential of the competition thus far; surpassing Brazil’s 22 goal win over Bolivia during the first match of the competition.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release