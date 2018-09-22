The Indian Hockey Pioneers



by Dil Bahra





The Indian Army Hockey Team that toured New Zealand in 1926. Standing 1st left: Jaginder Singh; 1st right: Sangara Singh. Sitting 4th left Lal Singh; 5th left Thakur Singh; 6th left Dhian Singh



The Indian Army Hockey Team toured New Zealand from May to July 1926. The team of 17, led by Captain David Tenant Cowan had four English Officers, one Sikh Officer and twelve Indian soldiers.





Five Sikhs were in this touring team. Jemadar Lal Singh of 2/8 Punjab (Jhelum); Naik Thakur Singh of 1/4 P W O Gurkhas (Bakloh); Lance Naik Dhian Singh of 2/8 Punjab (Jhelum); Sepoy Jaginder Singh of 2/8 Punjab (Jhelum) and Sepoy Sangara Singh of 2/13 Frontier Force Rifles (Delhi).

Sepoy Dhyan Chand of 4/1 Punjab (Jhansi), standing 3rd left in above picture, was also on this tour. Captain A. J. Alexander is the player missing in the team photo above.



The team played three Test matches against New Zealand on this tour. According to Indian hockey historian K. Arumugam and Indian hockey statistician B. G. Joshi, these matches against New Zealand were international matches.



India played her first international hockey match against New Zealand on Saturday 26 June 1926 at Lancaster Park, Christchurch. That team included two Sikhs, Dhian Singh playing as left back and right winger Sangara Singh.



The first Test match, between the Indian Army and New Zealand was played before a crowd estimated to surpass over 12,000 spectators. Special trains were arranged just for this match. The weather was mild, and there was an entire absence of wind. The ground had been specially prepared, and was in good order for a clever exhibition of stick work. The band of the Fourth Battalion Cadets was in attendance, and as the All Blacks filed on to the ground, the band played "God Defend New Zealand."



The Indian Army team, playing in red shirts, white shorts and red socks, was: Goal keeper K. Ghulan Ali; Right back Kishena Singh; Left back Dhian Singh; Right half D. T. Cowan (captain); Centre half H. Francis; Left half A. J. Alexander; Right wing Sangara Singh; Right inner E. A. Belchamber; Centre forward Dhyan Chand; Left inner H. V. Cox; Left wing Susai Nathan.



The Indian team won by 5 goals to 2 after leading 4 – 1 at half time. Centre forward Dhyan scored three goals, E. A. Belchamber and Sasai Nathan scoring one goal each. C. Watts and S. Bell scored for New Zealand.



New Zealand replaced N. Jacobson (injury) with D. Woodfield mid way through the second half. Two players were shown as “Emergencies” (Substitutes) on the New Zealand Team sheet.



W. H. Down and H. Throp, both Canterbury, were the referees (umpires) for this match.



The 2nd Test match, played on 10 July 1926 in Auckland was won by New Zealand by 4 goals to 3. E. A. Belchamber scoring all three goals for India and the Watts brothers from Auckland, Eric and Clive scoring two goals each for New Zealand. Dhian Singh (left back); Jaginder Singh (left half) and Sangara Singh were the Sikh players in the 2nd Test match.



The 3rd Test match, played on 17 July 1926 at Auckland ended in a 1 – 1 draw. Dhyan Chand scored for India and S. Bell for New Zealand. Dhian Singh (left back); Jaginder Singh (left half) and Sangara Singh (right wing) were the Sikh players in the 3rd test match.



Crystal Jordan of Australian Indian Historical Society, who has been a great help in assisting with the names in the photographs and associated information on the tour stated “The colour and flamboyance of the Indians cladded in their scarlet turbans, navy blue blazers with the star of India emblazoned on the pockets, white trousers, and scarlet stockings excited the public imagination, as it did in 1901, when the 100 soldiers of the Indian Contingent arrived in Australia wearing their colourful turbans and army uniforms, to celebrate the Federation of Australia".



"The Indian Army Hockey Team was welcomed in Australia because Australia is a sporting country, and any team that visited or visits our shore is welcomed. By competing with the 1926 Indian Army team and subsequent Indian Hockey Teams, Hockey in Australia developed, and this tour laid the foundation for Australia becoming an internationally competitive Hockey playing country”.



Thakur Singh’s son, Gurdev Singh, played for India at Melbourne 1956 Olympic Games and captained India at the Jakarta 1962 Asian Games.



Dhyan Chand’s son, Ashok Kumar, played for India at Munich 1972 & Montreal 1976 Olympic Games and 1st, 2nd & 3rd World Cups.



Dhyan Chand was the only player from this tour who went on to represent India at Olympic Games.



Sikhs in Hockey