By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police's Oliver Echenje (left) dribbles past Parklands' Boniface Ndombi during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on August 12, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Kenya Police resume their men’s hockey Premier League title defence after a seven-week break with crucial matches against Western Jaguars and United States International University (USIU) this weekend at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Police, who had requested to be exempted from the early stages of the second leg, have an arduous of bridging up a 12 points gap between them and leaders Butali Sugar Warriors.



Police take on Jaguars at 6pm Saturday, before confronting USIU-A on Sunday at 5pm.



Butali Sugar Warriors top with 42 points from 14 wins and a loss and are followed by Police with 30 points from 10 wins and one loss.



In the women’s Premier League, holders Telkom, who are undefeated in eight outings, hope to extend their lead when they take on Jomo Kenyatta University of Africa and Technology (JKUAT) Saturday also at City Park.



Telkom have 24 points, while second-placed Strathmore University’s Scorpions are six points adrift, having won six matches and losing one.



The Scorpions are pitted against Vikings in the only other women’s Premier League outing on Sunday.



Police coach Patrick Mugambi has his fingers crossed over the fitness of midfielder Willis “Awilo” Okeyo, who is nursing a groin injury.



“It’s good to be back and our goal of defending the title is well on course,” said Mugambi. “The long break won’t distract us.”



Police skipper Oliver Echenje also warned their rivals to be prepared for a more refined and explosive display from his team.



“We haven’t taken a break since our last 3-1 win against Parklands seven weeks ago,” said Echenje, who was fast to dismiss the 12 points gap established by Butali Sugar.



“In fact, it’s easy for us since we know what we are chasing. We are taking a match at ago.”



Police’s only loss (4-3) this season was against Greensharks in the first leg. They will be out to stamp their authority against Jaguars and USIU whom they beat 4-0 and 3-2 respectively in the first leg.



In other men’s Premier League matches, Kenya College of Accountancy- University (KCA-U) take on Wazalendo Saturday, while Parkroad Badgers face 2012 champions Nairobi Simba on Sunday.



Wazalendo hope to win and consolidate their third place in the league, where they have 25 points from eight wins, a draw and six losses.



KCA-U are out to keep on winning and pull away from the relegation zone. The students are placed eighth in the 12-team league with 18 points. Three teams will be relegated at the end of this season.



Nairobi Simba are perched at the middle of the table with 19 points, while Parkroad are 10th with 13 points and in danger of been relegated.



FIXTURES



Saturday



Premier League-women: JKUAT v Telkom (12pm)-City Park



National league-men: UON v. Thika Rovers (2pm)-City Park



Super League-men: Mvita XI v. Kimathi University (2pm)-Mombasa; MSC v. KU – Men (4pm) Mombasa



Super League-women: Lakers v. MMU (3pm)-Kisumu



Premier League-men: KCA-U v. Wazalendo (4pm)-City Park; Kenya Police v Western Jaguars (6pm)-City Park



Sunday



Super League-Men: Kisumu Youngstars v. MMU (9am)-Kisumu; Mvita XI v. KU (9am)-Mombasa



National League-men: Parkroad Tigers v. Thika Rovers (9am)-City Park



Super League-men: MSC v. Kimathi University (11am)-Mombasa



Super League-women: Wolverines v. KU (11am)-City Park



Premier League-women: Vikings v. Strathmore (1pm)-City Park



Premier League-men: Parkroad Badgers v. Sikh Union (3pm); USIU v. Kenya Police (5pm)- City Park



Daily Nation