Wimbledon and Surbiton – this season’s two EHL entrants from England – meet on Saturday evening in a cracking opening game to start their club season at 6pm on Saturday evening.





For Wimbledon, it is one of two league games for them ahead of their EHL trip to Barcelona in October where they will face a tough group with Mannheimer HC and Dinamo Elektrostal at the Pau Negre Stadium from October 5-7.



Last year, they also had a tough group in Barcelona in ROUND1, falling to two field goals from HC Bloemendaal who went on to win the whole competition.



This year, they enter the fray with a number of changes to their line-up. Johnny Kinder has moved to Madrid, Simon Mantell retired from playing; Gareth Hall has moved into an assistant coach role while Phil Ball – who scored a famous shoot-out against Mannheim – has moved on, too.



Coming in are Jack Waller, a member of the Great Britain development panel, Alvaro Portual Munoz from Club de Campo, Adam Price from Canterbury while Belgian player Loic Cerulus is back from injury.



Looking forward to the EHL grouping, defensive stalwart Michael Hoare said: “I was excited to find out who we faced, expecting to face at least one tough opponent. I'd say it wasn't the worst draw we could have had but we are definitely playing two tough teams with plenty of experience in the EHL.



“Two years ago we beat Mannheimer to reach the KO4, it was a really good match to play in and not much between the two teams that day.



“Both teams will have changed a little bit since then and I'm sure they will want their revenge and be looking to progress through to the KO16.



“Dinamo Elektrostal I don't know too much about; we will have to research their style of play and try to learn from the way they played against Mulheim. I'd expect them to be strong defensively, well organised and a physical team; it is definitely not a team we'll be under-estimating.”



Off the field, the club bid farwell to Ben Marsden as Director of Hockey, a role he presided over for an incredible 10 years, transforming Wimbledon from a strong local hockey club to a national contender.



He has taken up a role as Director of Sport at Cheltenham College and will be replaced by Simon Organ.



A club statement about Marsden’s impact said: “We wish Ben lots of success in his new role and we know we have lost someone very special, someone who over the last 10 years has transformed the Wimbledon Hockey club from a good local hockey club to a great hockey club that contends at the top level of National and European hockey.



“Ben has worked tirelessly to turn around our elite performance teams and the junior structure of the club; a look back over the last five years is where Ben's legacy is truly evident.



“However, Ben did not leave us without first seeking out a worthy successor and we are absolutely delighted to have secured the talents of Simon Organ to be our new Director of Hockey.



“Simon recently relocated to the UK after a 14 year period coaching and playing at the highest level in South Africa, Belgium and Holland. Simon has been head coach and assistant coach to men and women in the top leagues of Belgium, the Dutch Hoofdklasse and Dutch Overgangsklasse, which has given him world class technical and tactical experience.



“In addition to the adult side of hockey, Simon has also previously overseen the Hockey Education Plan for the youth section (6 to 18 year olds) as the Technical Director at HC Klein Zwitserland.



“Simon brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge and is ideally equipped to continue building on the success we have enjoyed over the last decade with the necessary confidence and sustained ambition that has continued to see us thrive as a hockey club.”



