The 2018 Men’s Masters Australian Championships get underway in Lismore and Ballina on Saturday across 14 divisions in Hockey’s biggest domestic participation event.





The event, which was secured for the region by the New South Wales (NSW) Government as part of their partnership between Destination NSW and Hockey Australia, runs from Saturday 22 September to Saturday 6 October.



The Men’s Masters Australian Championships bring together 85 teams and more than 1,800 participants from across the country, including athletes, coaches, volunteers and officials, with in excess of 300 games of Hockey over the course of two weeks.



Lismore’s Far North Coast Regional Hockey Centre in Goonellabah will host approximately 200 matches on their two pitches, with Ballina Hockey Club and Turf Complex to host around 100 matches.



Along with Destination NSW, HA wishes to thank the Far North Coast Hockey Incorporated, Lismore City Council and Ballina Shire Council for their support in facilitating the competition.



The Men’s Masters Australian Championships come only a few months after the 2018 Masters World Cup in Terrassa, Spain, where five Australian Men’s teams represented the nation proudly, with two of those teams taking home world titles; being the Men’s 35+ and Men’s 50+ sides.



This year’s Men’s Masters includes nine age divisions, from 35+ to 75+, and 14 separate divisions, with all participants enjoying the positive physical, social and mental health benefits of being actively involved in Hockey.



The 35+, 40+/1, 40+/2, 45+/1 and 45+/2 divisions all commence on Saturday running through Sunday 30 September.



The 50+ through to 75+ divisions run from Monday 24 September to Saturday 6 October.



You can follow the Championships via the @HockeyAustralia updates on Twitter or this link: https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/competitions.



Hockey Australia media release