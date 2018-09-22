



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -The U.S. Women's Masters Committee is pleased to announce the U.S. O-40 Women’s Masters Team that will compete at the World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup from February 14-17, 2019 in Hong Kong. The USA team selected includes three players who have been part of the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team, participating in numerous tours and Indoor Pan American Championships throughout their careers. Those athletes are Nicky Hitchens (Philadelphia, Pa.) (2004-05), Maria Keesling (Downingtown, Pa.) (2004-08) and Denise Zelenak (Wilmington, Del.) (2012-15), who was captain from 2004-10 and head coach from 2012-14.





Having participated in four prior Masters World Cups in Rotterdam, The Netherlands (2014), Canberra, Australia (2016), Krefeld, Germany (2017) and Terrassa, Spain (2018), this will be the fifth Masters World Cup event for Susan Elliott (Fountainville, Pa.), Hitchens, Keesling and Zelenak.



Sophie Etienne (Belmont, Mass.) is making her fourth and Christina Sommerfield (Rumford, R.I.) is making her third Masters World Cup appearance, while Jen Anderson (Owings Mills, Md.) and Carol Gulija (Flemington, N.J.) are notching their second appearance after recently playing in Terrassa, Spain.



Kelly Goodsell (Harrisburg, Pa.) and Elzeth Hetzler (Woodland Park. Colo.) will bring their experience from the inaugural Masters Indoor World Cup in Krefeld, Germany.



That leaves special congratulations to those making their first Masters World Cup team, Rachel Barger (Sydney, Australia) and Bridgett Wealand (Stevens, Pa.).



The U.S. Women's Masters Committee is pleased to also announce that Debbie Phillips (West Chester, Pa.) will serve as the head coach and Rachael Bloemker (Philadelphia, Pa.) will serve as the assistant coach. Both are past members of the U.S. Women's National Indoor Team, and their knowledge of indoor strategies is extensive. Kelley Shea (West Chester, Pa.) will be the team manager.



2019 U.S. O-40 Women's Masters World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup Roster



Jen Anderson (Owings Mills, Md.), Rachel Barger (Sydney, Australia), Susan Elliott (Fountainville, Pa.), Sophie Etienne (Belmont, Mass.), Kelly Goodsell (Harrisburg, Pa.), Carol Gulija (Flemington, N.J.), Elzeth Hetzler (Woodland Park, Colo.), Nicky Hitchens (Philadelphia, Pa.), Maria Keesling (Downingtown, Pa.), Christina Sommerfield (Rumford, R.I.), Bridgett Wealand (Stevens, Pa.), Denise Zelenak (Wilmington, Del.)



Alternates in alphabetical order: Suzanne Bourgault (Windham, Maine), Melissa Emery (Big Sky, Mont.), Kelly Hoffman (Portland, Maine), Kelly Mackinnon (Glen Cove, N.Y.), Rael Otieno (Boonton, N.J.), Tina Rusiecki (Maynard, Mass.), Denise Sheehan (Glenmoore, Pa.)



For more information regarding the WMH Indoor World Cup, check out the official event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release