by KARALAINI TAVI SUVA



The Geotech Drilling Marist Hockey Club has successfully developed local players by providing scholarship over the past four years.





Zane Ah Yuk, Owen Smith, Liam Bentley, Dale Johansen and Douglas Havea are beneficiaries and are playing and studying in New Zealand.



Club’s spokesman Paul Fraser said three of the five players have reached exceptional heights making the Auckland age group team with the other two playing premier and reserve grades for their respective clubs.



“Over the past four years, five layers from the club have secured scholarships and contracts in Auckland,” Fraser said.



“This is part of the development programme for the club.



“They have performed well in both the aca­demic and hockey fields. Their families and the Marist Hockey are so honored to have these young men in our ranks.”



Fraser added Ah Yuk and Smith have made the Auckland National Hockey League team which is the highest honors for any player to achieve at district level.



“Ah Yuk is currently in Wellington playing alongside his former neighbor and childhood friend Alexander Fraser who resides in Auck­land,” he said.



“Unfortunately through injury Smith had to withdraw from the team.”



Ah Yuk, Smith, Bentley, Johansen and Havea arrive next week to take part in the Geotech Drilling International Marist Eastgate Memo­rial Tournament next weekend.



