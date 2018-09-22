SITI Nur Aliah Amnuruddin became the toast of Selangor after steering them to a hard fought 1-0 win over Sabah in the girls’ hockey final.





She scored the all important goal in the 23rd minute at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh yesterday.



Sabah who qualified for the final for the first time in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) pushed their forwards in search of the equaliser but Selangor defended well in numbers to deny the East Malaysian team.



Siti Nur was clearly delighted with Selangor’s victory.



image: https://content.thestar.com.my/smg/settag/name=lotame/tags=all,Int_Sports



“Two years ago, we were beaten by Melaka (2-1) in the final in Sarawak.



“But this time we made sure we win the gold. I am happy to score the solitary goal to help Selangor win the Sukma title, which we last won 24 years ago,” said Siti.



Selangor girls’ hockey team won their first title in Ipoh in 1994.



“I was not even born when Selangor won the hockey gold in 1994,” said the 20-year-old Siti.



Selangor team manager Norazizah Mukijan said that Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) gave RM5,000 to the Selangor team for winning the gold.



“The Selangor State Sports Council gave each player RM400 today for winning the title and they have promised more incentives later,” said Nor Azizah.



Sabah team manager Avtar Singh Bal said he was satisfied with his team’s performance.



“My girls gave everything in the game but it was unfortunate that we just could not score,” said Avtar.



The Star of Malaysia