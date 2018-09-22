By Naqib Nor Said





Amin Rahim. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: National caretaker coach Amin Rahim hopes to fix his team’s defence after they again conceded late goals in the 3-2 defeat to Argentina at the Darwin International Open on Friday.





Amin said his team committed similar mistakes like they did in the 3-3 draw with Japan in an earlier match.



"We missed out again, we could have beaten Argentina," said Amin.



"We need to make some changes.”



Malaysia led twice in the match against Argentina through goals by Haziq Samsul (ninth minute) and Fitri Saari (51st).



Argentina, however, fought back with strikes from Tomas Domene (33rd), Martin Ferreiro (52nd) and Pedro Ibarra (59th).



New Straits Times