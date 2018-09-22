Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Defensive woes haunt hockey team again

Published on Saturday, 22 September 2018 10:00 | Hits: 20
View Comments

By Naqib Nor Said


Amin Rahim. NSTP FILE PIC

KUALA LUMPUR: National caretaker coach Amin Rahim hopes to fix his team’s defence after they again conceded late goals in the 3-2 defeat to Argentina at the Darwin International Open on Friday.



Amin said his team committed similar mistakes like they did in the 3-3 draw with Japan in an earlier match.

"We missed out again, we could have beaten Argentina," said Amin.

"We need to make some changes.”

Malaysia led twice in the match against Argentina through goals by Haziq Samsul (ninth minute) and Fitri Saari (51st).

Argentina, however, fought back with strikes from Tomas Domene (33rd), Martin Ferreiro (52nd) and Pedro Ibarra (59th).

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.