By Brian Keyes





The North Carolina field hockey team celebrates during its 5-1 win against No. 5 Michigan on Aug. 25 at Carolina Field Hockey Stadium. Abigail Turner



DURHAM — It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t high scoring, but at the end of the day, the North Carolina field hockey team got the job done.





In a return to its former home away from home at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium on Duke campus, No. 1 UNC (8-0, 2-0 ACC) took down the No. 4 Blue Devils (6-3, 1-1 ACC) in a 2-0 shutout. It was the third straight game in which the Tar Heels did not allow a goal and their fifth clean sheet of the season in just eight games, something they had not done since 2010.



Defense has become North Carolina's calling card, only having allowed three goals the entire season so far on its way to an undefeated record. The Duke game, however, provided a challenge, as the rivalry match always does.



“We don’t take this rivalry lightly,” midfielder Catherine Hayden said. “whether its an on season or off season for Duke we always know this is going to be a great matchup.”



The game got off to a slow start, with neither team managing to register a shot attempt within the first 15 minutes of play.



“I think it took us a little longer to get into the rhythm of the game and the flow then I would have liked,” head coach Karen Shelton said.



The first goal of the game came after Hayden smacked the ball out of the air with her stick and into the back of the Duke net off an attack from midfielder Eva Smolenaars. Smolenaars earned an assist on the play.



“I find myself to be a player who like to stay in front of the goalie,” Hayden said. “ I’m good with my stick and redirection. So Smallie [Eva Smolenaars], I saw her coming in on her reverse. I know she always gets that shot off so I kinda just tried to get a step on my defender, and get my stick in the path and it ended up working out.”



Although that was the sole goal of the first half, the Blue Devils tested goalkeeper Amanda Hendry, forced to make four saves, all within two minutes of each. The onslaught came as the Blue Devils attempted to rally their offense to end the first half, but came up empty on each possession.



Hendry made just one more save in the second half, giving her a season high of five for the game. The lack of shots was thanks in part to the North Carolina defense that locked down its opponent, especially on corner penalty shots.



“I don’t think I touched the ball during one of the corners so they really saved me out there,” Hendry said. “I know my fly Courtney, she got like four of them I think. And so she really saved me from the ball getting near me, which really helped me out.”



Both Hendry and Hayden pointed out the advantage North Carolina had in the backline thanks to its veteran talent.



“Two of our seniors are in the backline and they’ve been playing for four years now, starting back there and they’ve seen it all,” Hayden said. “Ashley (Hoffman), obviously, with the national team, and Morgan (Goetz), she’s such a different player. Cassie (Sumfest) and Courtnie (Williamson) have both stepped up completely, and everyone subbing in there, we have so much confidence in them.”



As for Shelton, she had a message for the backbone of her team.



“I don’t want to say this to the paper, but I think our record is 14 goals [allowed] in a season,” Shelton said. “ I’d love for our defense to try and beat that record, and I want them to feel that unity and that pride in defending their goal at all costs.”



The Daily Tar Heel