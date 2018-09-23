By AYUMBA AYODI



Champions Telkom’s chase for an unprecedented 20th consecutive women’s Premier League title looks unstoppable after they tore Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) apart 11-0 at City Park on Saturday.





In the men’s Premier League, Samuel Wokila sunk a brace as Kenya Police continued their bid to retain the title with gusto, crushing visiting Western Jaguars 4-0 at the same venue.



Women’s Premier League leading scorer Jackline Mwangi led her compatriots skipper Lilian Aura, Audrey Omaido, Irene Ofula and Maureen Okumu in scoring a double each to teach the varsity students a lesson.



Barbara Simiyu also went on the score sheet with her single strike as Telkom stretched their lead to 27 points from nine successful outings.



Police, who had been out of action for seven weeks, were sublime in their execution, scoring two goals on either end.



SAINA SCORES



Brian Saina put the champions ahead in the third minute from a penalty corner before skipper Oliver Echenje's thrilling field goal in the 19th minute stretched their lead as Jaguars re-organised their defence.



Moments later, Wokila displayed his magic with the stick to sink in his double to consolidate Police’s second place in the league with 33 points.



The victory reduced Butali Sugar Warriors' lead to nine points, but Police have three games in hand.



“It’s tough coming back after the long break but team work and patience won the day for us,” said Echenje as they look forward to a similar display against United States International University (USIU) on Sunday.



“Just like Jaguars, USIU are nimble and physical but we intend to slow them and strike when it’s vital,” said Echenje.



“We need more goals to close in on Butali’s huge goal difference.”



Police went into the weekend with a goal difference of 19 against Butali Sugar's 46.



“We are not under pressure hence we just need to remain cool and let our systems work,” said Echenje.



Wazalendo’s charge to close in on Police in second place was jolted when they battled to a 2-2 draw with Kenya College of Accountancy-University.



Wazalendo squandered a 2-0 lead in the last eight minutes when Arnold Marango and Rodgers Simiyu struck for the students in the 52nd and 58th minutes.



Stanley Chege and Eric Ochieng had put Wazalendo ahead from penalty corner and field goals in the 30th and 37th minutes respectively.



Wazalendo remain third with 26 points while KCA-U moved into seventh place with 19 points. USIU drop to eighth with 18 points.



Daily Nation