



Wildcats and Grove Menzieshill served up a cracker at Auchenhowie in the game of the day in the women`s first division, they deservedly shared a 2-2 draw at the end of a pulsating contest. After a fairly even start the Wildcats drew first blood, a McKenzie Bell bouncy ball eluded the visiting defence and found Heather Aitken in space and she dispatched a low shot into the corner of the net.





The Taysiders gradually came into the contest and earned three penalty corners. At the final set piece Katie Robertson`s hit was deflected into the net by Lucy Smith at the back post for the equaliser.



Grove had their noses in front just on the interval, at an overtime penalty corner Smith scored again in a carbon copy set piece routine.



Wildcats bounced back after stern half-time talking from player/coach Kaz Cuthbert and Tayside keeper Rachel Strachan had to look lively to prevent the home side getting back into the contest.



However, Wildcats finally clawed their way back into proceedings at another set piece, this time Kate Holmes direct drag flick found its way past Strachan for the equaliser. Wildcats pressed for the winner, Alex Stuart and Erin Stevens had shots just wide of the target, but there was no further addition to the score.



Clydesdale Western moved into pole position in the table with a 4-0 win at Hillhead, the scorers were Emma McGregor, Millie Steiger, Lexi Sabatelli and Heather Howie.

Watsonians pressed their case at the top of the table with a 4-2 win at newly promoted Glasgow University. Olivia McMahon, Lucy Lanigan (2) and Georgia Jones were on target for the Edinburgh side.



Champions Edinburgh University progressed up the table with a comfortable 4-0 win over GHK, the goals came from Sophie Maunder, Kathryn Glass, Hanna McKie and Chessie Small.



After their 5-1 win over Grange Dundee Wanderers moved into second spot on goal difference, Charlotte Watson got a double and the other goals came from Emily Dark, Jess Martin and Heather Elder.





MJV Dundee Wanderers’ Emily Dark v Milne Craig Clydesdale Western, Women’s Scottish Cup Semi-Final, Photo by John Preece



Scottish Hockey Union media release