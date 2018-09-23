

East Grinstead’s Sophie Bray in action against Megan Lewis-Williams. Photo Credit: Andrew Smith.



England and Great Britain midfield ace Emily Defroand hit two goals in two minutes to help Surbiton secure a 4-0 win at Slough as the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division began on Saturday.





The 24-year-old scored in the 19th and 20th minute to put the defending champions ahead, and they were 3-0 up once Jo Hunter had scored five minutes later from a penalty corner.



Fellow England and GB star Giselle Ansley found the net from a penalty corner routine ten minutes into the second period to wrap up the scoring and help ensure a great start to the season for Surbiton.



Elsewhere, Buckingham were 2-1 winners over rivals East Grinstead.



All square at 0-0 at half time, the game sprang into life with Sophie Bray putting East Grinstead ahead from open play on 38 minutes.



But the hosts hit back two minutes later with Eloise Laity scoring, and Maddie Newlyn scored what proved to be the winner six minutes later for Buckingham.



The University of Birmingham came from 2-0 down at half time to draw 2-2 with Beeston.



Bridget Kiddle gave Beeston the lead in the 23rd minute scoring from open play. Caroline Hanks then doubled their advantage when she finished from a penalty corner in the 35th.



The away side then hit back as England and GB star Lily Owsley scored from a penalty corner in the 40th minute. Birmingham then completed the comeback in the 70th minute when Holly Hunt slotted in a field goal to secure a dramatic point.



Holcombe secured three points as they overcame Bowdon 2-0.



Sofia Alvarez Perez gave the hosts the lead in the 27th minute when she scored from open play.



Emma Trunks then doubled the lead for Holcombe, scoring from a penalty corner in the 68th minute to ensure the points went the way of the hosts.



Clifton Robinsons secured an away victory on the opening day of the season with a 1-0 victory at Canterbury.



The only goal of the game came in the 32nd minute when Claire Thomas finished from a penalty corner, and Clifton held out for the remainder of the game to secure all three points.



England Hockey Board Media release