

Jubilation: The Sabah hockey team celebrating after edging Pahang 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the gold medal. – Zahid Izzani / The Star



SABAH used to be the whipping boys in hockey in the Malaysia Games (Sukma).





But they surprised everyone this time by emerging as a new force after winning the boys’ team gold on Friday, edging Pahang 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 deadlock in regulation time. The Sabah boys’ team finished sixth in the last Sukma in Kuching in 2016.



The Sabah girls team, who finished a disappointing 12th in the last Sukma, have also improved tremendously, by reaching the final only to lose 1-0 to Selangor.



This is the first time in the history of the Sukma – since its inception in 1986 in Kuala Lumpur – that the Sabah boys and girls’ hockey teams have qualified for the final.



So why have they improved by leaps and bounds?



Sabah Hockey Association secretary Avtar Singh Bal said that they now have calibre coaches who started a comprehensive training programme in the last few years.



Besides improving the players’ basic skills, the coaches also worked on every aspect of the players’ game.



“The coaches have played a big part in improving all the departments – from goalkeeping to the forward line.



“We select players from all over Sabah and we have dedicated players with a never-say-die attitude,” said Avtar, who is also the girls’ team manager.



Sabah chief coach Hasrul Jideh said all their hard work had paid off handsomely and this is a new beginning for Sabah hockey.



“Our training programme has produced encouraging results. And we’ll try to win more honours in age-group tournaments.



“We left no stone unturned in our preparation for Sukma, as we came to West Malaysia in July to play friendlies against Pahang, Perak and Selangor.



“We’ve also produced calibre players like Shello Silverius and Muhajir Abdul Rauf, who will feature in the Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Baru next month.



“We hope to see more Sabah players in the national junior and senior teams in the future,” said Hasrul.



The Sabah girls team coach is Shahrun Nabil.



The Star of Malaysia